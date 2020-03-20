AllHipHop
Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued For Allegedly Trying To Kill Snow Billy

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Tekashi 6ix9ine's gang buddy Snow Billy is suing the rapper for trying to get him murdered.

(AllHipHop News) Maybe Tekashi 6ix9ine is not as innocent as he appears.

The colorful haired snitch tried to make the courts think that he was squeaky clean, and all of the dirty down low rotten stuff that was happening around him was because of the Nine Trey Gangsta Blood folk he was running with… but hold up wait a minute.

Shane Hardy, aka Snow Billy, a former friend of 6ix9ine, is suing him.

He claims that in 2018, he and the rapper were cool but had stopped being down because of his new affiliation with the Nine Trey Bloods.

And that’s when he suspected things got ugly and his old buddy wanted to get him murked.

In court documents, Snow Billy alleges that 6ix9ine even confessed under oath that he wanted to get him murked, and he went as far as to hire Aaron “Bat” Young and Jamel “Mel Murda” Jones to execute a hit.

The rapper’s attorney Dawn Florio told TMZ "Daniel never testified under oath that he directed Aaron Young or Jamel Jones to shoot Shane Hardy. Daniel was never charged in that shooting and he does not know Aaron Young."

Still, Hardy claims that on the late evening of Friday, January 19, Young and Jones both shot at him while he was in Brooklyn, striking him in the back of his head and neck.

Hardy miraculously survived. And while he is alive to see another day, he did suffer “serious physical injury and great humiliation.”

Shane is suing Yong, Jones, and Snitch9ine for the damages.

Young and Jones are already locked up because of the aforementioned racketeering case.

Young got bodied with a 20-year bid and Jones got hit with that ill 11.

Tekashi 6ix9ine received two years, thanks to his cooperation with the government. 

