AllHipHop
Top Stories
Videos
Features
Opinion

Tekashi 6ix9ine Trolls His Way To #1 With "TattleTales"

Mike Winslow

Tekashi 6ix9ine managed to take the number one slot with his second album "TattleTales."

(AllHipHop News) Be prepared to hear a lot of bragging from rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine this week.

That's because his second album, TattleTales is expected to land at the top of the charts this week.

According to early sales data compiled by Hits Daily Double, Tekashi 6ix9ine's TattleTales is expected to move the equivalent of 150,000 units.

Shortly after TattleTales dropped, Tekashi 6ix9ine accused the major digital streaming platforms of "locking him out," even though he admitted to inflating his own sales during an interview with The New York Times.

"I'm looking at all these DSPs...Apple Music, Spotify...Yo, they, they completely shutting us out like if we didn't drop an album," the rap star lamented over his lack of presence on the major streaming platforms' listings of new releases.

"They act like we didn't drop... all I'm saying is you already to radio away from us. If you're gonna cheat us just give us a fair fight," Tekashi 6ix9ine ironically complained.

TattleTales is the follow up to his 2018 debut Dummy Boy.

It is also his first official release since being set free early from prison for selling drugs and racketeering with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Tekashi 6ix9ine served almost two years, for a wave of violence he committed with the feared street gang.

Tekashi 6ix9ine snitched on the entire gang, which resulted in lengthy prison sentences for several of his former associates, hence the album title TattleTales.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has bested his closest competitor by almost 25,000 units.

Big Sean's latest effort Detroit 2 is expected to debut at # 2 with a total of 125,000 units sold.

In an amazing show of staying power, The Rolling Stones' 1973 album Goat's Head Soup it's expected to take the number three slot, with a little over 20,000 units sold.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Man Wants Millions For Discovering XXXTentacion & Ski Mask The Slump God

A man who is credited with discovering XXXTentacion & Ski Mask The Slump God is suing for millions but does he have a case?

GrouchyGreg

Jacob Blake Breaks Silence From Hospital Bed; Speaks On Kenosha Shooting

Jacob Blake's shooting at the hands of cops in Kenosha, Wisconsin has caused world-wide outrage. Thankfully, he is still alive to make a statement.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Stephon Marbury Makes Heinous Drug Dealing Claim Against Jay-Z

NBA star Stephon Marbury claims Jay-Z is no hero to the black community, which he accused the Roc Nation mogul of poisoning.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

SpecialKay0228

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Incogni227038

Dr. Dre's Wife Demands $2 Million A Month In Spousal Support

Rap mogul Dr. Dre and his wife's divorce battle over an $800 million fortune.

AllHipHop Staff

Phora's Management Issues A Statement On Rapper's Mental Health

Thankfully, Phora is still alive but he's struggling mentally, according to his management.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Jojomes

Nelly Hits "Dancing with the Stars" With "Tiger King" Star Carole Baskin And Other Celebs

Rapper Nelly is going to be on prime-time TV this fall on the new season of "Dancing with the Stars."

Kershaw St. Jawnson

R. Kelly's Jail-House Attacker Says Feds Set Up The Assault

The man who assaulted R. Kelly in his jail cell claims the government set up the assault on the disgraced R&B singer.

AllHipHop Staff

Director Explains Why Kanye West Wanted Kim To Give Birth To Kylie In Video

Rap star Kanye West once produced a video for a cool million, to show Kim Kardashian giving birth to Kylie Jenner!

AllHipHop Staff

by

Mimi1023

Black Lives Matter Protesters Allege Brutality And Unjust Arrests In Tallahassee, FL

100 BLM protesters were arrested and brutalized according to witnesses.

AllHipHop Staff