Tekashi 6ix9ine Trolls His Way To #1 With "TattleTales"

Tekashi 6ix9ine managed to take the number one slot with his second album "TattleTales."

(AllHipHop News) Be prepared to hear a lot of bragging from rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine this week.

That's because his second album, TattleTales is expected to land at the top of the charts this week.

According to early sales data compiled by Hits Daily Double, Tekashi 6ix9ine's TattleTales is expected to move the equivalent of 150,000 units.

Shortly after TattleTales dropped, Tekashi 6ix9ine accused the major digital streaming platforms of "locking him out," even though he admitted to inflating his own sales during an interview with The New York Times.

"I'm looking at all these DSPs...Apple Music, Spotify...Yo, they, they completely shutting us out like if we didn't drop an album," the rap star lamented over his lack of presence on the major streaming platforms' listings of new releases.

"They act like we didn't drop... all I'm saying is you already to radio away from us. If you're gonna cheat us just give us a fair fight," Tekashi 6ix9ine ironically complained.

TattleTales is the follow up to his 2018 debut Dummy Boy.

It is also his first official release since being set free early from prison for selling drugs and racketeering with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Tekashi 6ix9ine served almost two years, for a wave of violence he committed with the feared street gang.

Tekashi 6ix9ine snitched on the entire gang, which resulted in lengthy prison sentences for several of his former associates, hence the album title TattleTales.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has bested his closest competitor by almost 25,000 units.

Big Sean's latest effort Detroit 2 is expected to debut at # 2 with a total of 125,000 units sold.

In an amazing show of staying power, The Rolling Stones' 1973 album Goat's Head Soup it's expected to take the number three slot, with a little over 20,000 units sold.