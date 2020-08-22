Tekashi 6ix9ine Trolls Megan Thee Stallion As "Snitching" Debate Rages

Trolls are coming at Megan Thee Stallion and questioning her credibility after she named Tory Lanez as the person who shot her!

(AllHipHop News) Don’t pay Tekashi 6ix9ine any mind. There is a difference between what he did … and what Megan Thee Stallion did.

Megan Thee Stallion, a college student by day and a rap star by night, took to social media late Thursday evening to name Tory Lanez as the person that shot her earlier this summer.

She confessed to keeping his name confidential because she did not want him to get into trouble, however, his team and Internet nobodies have forced her to come forward to name Tory as the shooter.

Tekashi on the other hand, put himself in street stuff for profit, aligned himself with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods and told on them after their relationship with sour — leading to the lock-up of almost everyone that he pointed his technicolored finger at.

And so … after Megan painfully shares her truth, the Brooklyn rapper trolls the Houston emcee, by playing her song “Girls in The Hood” on his Instagram.

The “GOOBA” rapper bobs his heads in the video as the song bumps, “F##k bein' good, I'm a bad b##ch (Ah) … I'm sick of mother##kers tryna tell me how to live (F##k y'all) … Wack hoes hate under my pictures on the 'Gram (Ugh) … B##ch, you better hope I never run across your man, uh … In the mall with him, I'ma have a ball with him (Yeah, yeah, woah) … Somebody call Rihanna…”

Ultimately, the little unicorned-prankster captions his post, “Megan my new favorite rapper.”