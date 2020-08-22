AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Tekashi 6ix9ine Trolls Megan Thee Stallion As "Snitching" Debate Rages

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Trolls are coming at Megan Thee Stallion and questioning her credibility after she named Tory Lanez as the person who shot her!

(AllHipHop News) Don’t pay Tekashi 6ix9ine any mind. There is a difference between what he did … and what Megan Thee Stallion did.

Megan Thee Stallion, a college student by day and a rap star by night, took to social media late Thursday evening to name Tory Lanez as the person that shot her earlier this summer.

She confessed to keeping his name confidential because she did not want him to get into trouble, however, his team and Internet nobodies have forced her to come forward to name Tory as the shooter.

Tekashi on the other hand, put himself in street stuff for profit, aligned himself with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods and told on them after their relationship with sour — leading to the lock-up of almost everyone that he pointed his technicolored finger at.

And so … after Megan painfully shares her truth, the Brooklyn rapper trolls the Houston emcee, by playing her song “Girls in The Hood” on his Instagram.

The “GOOBA” rapper bobs his heads in the video as the song bumps, “F##k bein' good, I'm a bad b##ch (Ah) … I'm sick of mother##kers tryna tell me how to live (F##k y'all) … Wack hoes hate under my pictures on the 'Gram (Ugh) … B##ch, you better hope I never run across your man, uh … In the mall with him, I'ma have a ball with him (Yeah, yeah, woah) … Somebody call Rihanna…”

Ultimately, the little unicorned-prankster captions his post, “Megan my new favorite rapper.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

21 Savage Presents His 5th Annual “Issa Back 2 School Drive”

Check out pics and footage from the student giveaway/voter registration event in Atlanta.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ariezblog

Doja Cat Announces New Song Titled "N.A.S." After Nas Dissed Her On "Ultra Black"

Who could have predicted 2020 would include a brewing beef between Nas and Doja Cat?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

illseed

Protoje Talks Tapping Wiz Khalifa For Cannabis-Centered Single "A Vibe"

The Reggae artist is ready to release his fifth studio album.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ariezblog

50 Cent Loses "In Da Club" Battle With Rick Ross

Rick Ross won a legal battle against his nemesis 50 Cent, who sued the Boss for rapping over "In Da Club."

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

ariezblog

Jay-Z and Pharrell Drop "Entrepreneur," Featuring A Bevy Of Businesses

Check out the latest from Jay-Z and The Neptunes!

illseed

by

$MKingpin

Mulatto Declares Herself 'Queen Of Da Souf' With New Project Featuring Gucci Mane, City Girls, 21 Savage & More

Plus, 'The Rap Game' winner gets a shoutout from fellow ATL representative Lil Baby.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Honor

Kanye West Loses Chance To Be On The Ballot In Ohio

Rap star Kanye West will not be on the ballot this November in Ohio.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Famed Rocker Nick Cave Denies Kanye West Collaboration

The famed rocker has shut down growing reports he's holding up Kanye West's album.

AllHipHop Staff

Schoolboy Q's Passion For Golf Gets Him Big Look In PGA Tour 2K21

Schoolboy Q has never shied away from his avid love of golf, and now it's paying off.

AllHipHop Staff

Nas Reunites With The Firm On 'King's Disease' Album

Listen to the "Full Circle" track featuring AZ, Foxy Brown, and Cormega.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

$MKingpin