AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Tekashi 6ix9ine Trying To Break The Internet With His Next Release

AllHipHop Staff

Tekashi 6ix9ine is trying hard to get that #1 spot after a dust-up with Billboard over the chart position of his song "GOOBA."

(AllHipHop News) Tekashi 6ix9ine is trying to "break the internet" with his latest song.

The rapper, real name Daniel Hernandez, broke Eminem's YouTube record for the most-watched hip-hop video in a 24-hour period after releasing his comeback track "GOOBA" earlier this month, following his recent release from jail.

6ix9ine has now told his fans that he intends to cause an even bigger stir with his next music video, sharing an Instagram photo of himself holding a kitten in each hand.

He has also moved the release date for the song in question to next Friday (May 29).

"NEXT VIDEO WILL BREAK THE INTERNET IM PUSHING IT BACK TILL NEXT FRIDAY MAY 29TH," he wrote beneath the snap.

Despite the success of "GOOBA," the star hit headlines after taking issue with Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Billboard officials, after his track missed out on the U.S. number one spot.

After only reaching number three, Tekashi alleged that “you can buy Number Ones on Billboard“ prompting denials from Grande and Bieber over accusations the rapper made about sales of their charity collaboration, "Stuck With U."

Billboard also issued a statement, clarifying their position on the matter and revealing the respective sales figures for "GOOBA" and "Stuck With U."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Doja Cat Denies Being A Self-Loathing Racist

Doja Cat says she has never personally been involved in racist conversations, despite those viral videos.

AllHipHop Staff

Kim Kardashian Post Sweet Message To Kanye For 7th Anniversary

Despite the reports of problems in their relationship, Kim took to Instagram to show off her love for Kanye West

AllHipHop Staff

by

JDD

EXCLUSIVE Big Meech Could Be Released From Prison This Week

Big Meech believes he can help the African-American community if he can just get out of prison to avoid catching the coronavirus.

GrouchyGreg

by

JDD

Former LA Dodger, Carl Crawford, Deals With “Heavy Heart” After Double Drowning

Still grieving and processing, Carl Crawford opens up about the double drowning that took place in his own home.

Maria Myraine

by

BigBrain

Future's "High Off Life" Hits #1

Rap star Future has earned his seventh #1 album with "High Off Life."

AllHipHop Staff

112 And Jagged Edge Battle For Hearts Tonight

112 and Jagged Edge will celebrate Memorial Day with a battle of love songs.

AllHipHop Staff

Kevin Hart Wants "Cancel Culture" Canceled

Comedian Kevin Hart sat down with Oprah Winfrey to insist everyone should have a chance to grow and move on from past mistakes.

AllHipHop Staff

Rap Star Stormzy Takes His Book Publishing Company To Another Level

Stormzy has a new instructional book series coming out through his own #Merky Books imprint and publishing giant penguin.

AllHipHop Staff

The NBA In Talks To Restart Season In Orlando This Summer!

The NBA is in active talks with The Walt Disney Company as a decision to restart the seasons nears.

Maria Myraine

by

duytruongmmo2

Beenie Man 'Verzuz' Bounty Killer Set Memorial Weekend Ablaze!

The popular IG live music battle has everyone locked in every week. Tonight was no different as two of Dancehall & Reggae's biggest stars went head-to-head in Jamaica.

Maria Myraine