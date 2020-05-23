Tekashi 6ix9ine Trying To Break The Internet With His Next Release

Tekashi 6ix9ine is trying hard to get that #1 spot after a dust-up with Billboard over the chart position of his song "GOOBA."

(AllHipHop News) Tekashi 6ix9ine is trying to "break the internet" with his latest song.

The rapper, real name Daniel Hernandez, broke Eminem's YouTube record for the most-watched hip-hop video in a 24-hour period after releasing his comeback track "GOOBA" earlier this month, following his recent release from jail.

6ix9ine has now told his fans that he intends to cause an even bigger stir with his next music video, sharing an Instagram photo of himself holding a kitten in each hand.

He has also moved the release date for the song in question to next Friday (May 29).

"NEXT VIDEO WILL BREAK THE INTERNET IM PUSHING IT BACK TILL NEXT FRIDAY MAY 29TH," he wrote beneath the snap.

Despite the success of "GOOBA," the star hit headlines after taking issue with Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Billboard officials, after his track missed out on the U.S. number one spot.

After only reaching number three, Tekashi alleged that “you can buy Number Ones on Billboard“ prompting denials from Grande and Bieber over accusations the rapper made about sales of their charity collaboration, "Stuck With U."

Billboard also issued a statement, clarifying their position on the matter and revealing the respective sales figures for "GOOBA" and "Stuck With U."