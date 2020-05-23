Tekashi 6ix9ine Wants Sex From Charlamagne After Biden Comments

Tekashi 6ix9ine is grabbing some headlines thanks to Charlamagne's crazy comments offering to give the rapper oral sex, on one condition!

(AllHipHop News) Tekashi 6ix9ine is the master of trolling, and he's done it again.

This time, the Brooklyn rapper is grabbing some headlines thanks to Charlamagne's shocking interview with Presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

During Charlamagne's interview, the former Vice President caused an uproar when he stated "you ain't black" if you vote for Donald Trump.

The comments sparked outrage and everyone from Reverend Al Sharpton to President Donald Trump condemned the comments.

Biden issued an apology in an attempt to calm the storm of negative publicity surrounding the remarks.

Most people are talking about the political ramifications for Biden's comments, but 6ix9ine is thinking about gay sex.

Back when Tekashi 6ix9ine was facing 40 years in prison for racketeering with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, Charlamagne made some pretty shocking comments too.

Charlamagne vowed to suck Tekashi 6ix9ine's dick if he beat his case, and 6ix9ine has wasted no time reminding everyone now the Charlemagne is splashed all over news headlines around the world.

Earlier today, Tekashi 6ix9ine posted a clip of Charlamagne making the comments on his Brilliant Idiots podcast.

"@cthagod I’ll let you explain this apply your blistex first."

Charlamagne has already commented on his shocking offer, and he was making the comments in jest because most people thought the rapper will be heading to prison.

And Tekashi 6ix9ine cooperated with the government and received a massive reduction in his prison sentence.

6ix9ine caught a break thanks to the pandemic and was allowed to be released early in April to serve out the rest of his prison term on house arrest.

The Brooklyn rapper has been raising hell ever since he was released.

This Friday (May 29) Tekashi 6ix9ine and supposed to premiere a brand new music video.