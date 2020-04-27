AllHipHop
Tekashi Must Be Happy As Feds Refuse To Release His Kidnapper From Jail

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Harv Ellison's legal team is pointing to health concerns as reasons for him to be released from prison on bail, as he waits to be sentenced for the 2019 kidnapping of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.

AllHipHop News) A judge has refused to allow the individual who orchestrated Tekashi 6ix9ine’s kidnapping to be released during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

And there is probably no one is happier about this decision than Tekashi 6ix9ine, who is currently out on home confinement and serving out the rest of his term from the comfort of his couch.

Anthony “Harv” Ellison, a high ranking member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, is considered such a bad actor in society that regardless of his health concerns, the government can’t afford to let him out.

“His leadership role in an incredibly violent gang, his participation in a gunpoint kidnapping and robbery, and his horrific slashing of an unarmed and unsuspecting victim - all illustrate the continuing danger Ellison would pose to the community if his application were granted,” said prosecutor Michael Longyear.

Harv Ellison was convicted by a jury in October 2019 over the gunpoint kidnapping of Tekashi 6ix9ine, who exacted his revenge by testifying against his old gang and getting a slap on the wrist despite pleading guilty to multiple RICO charges.

Ellison's team was trying to get him out of jail on $200,000 bail.

Ellison is currently waiting to be sentenced. He faces a guideline of 30 years to life in prison.

