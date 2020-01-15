AllHipHop
Tekashi69 Asks Judge To Let Him Serve Out Prison Sentence At Home

AllHipHop Staff
by

Incarcerated rapper Tekashi69 beat was sentenced to prison for committing crimes with Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, but he wants to serve out his time at home.

(AllHipHop News) Tekashi69 is begging a judge to allow him to serve his two-year prison sentence under home confinement.

The "Fefe" star, real name Daniel Hernandez, pleaded guilty to a string of federal counts in February due to his involvement with Brooklyn, New York's Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods crew.

He was sentenced to two years behind bars, with five years on supervised probation after testifying against the gang.

Tekashi69 is currently in an unspecified private jail, for safety reasons, but in a letter to Manhattan federal court Judge Paul Engelmayer, Hernandez's attorney Lance Lazzaro argued that housing the embattled rapper at that facility is the same as punishing him - because he won't get any credit to allow him an early release.

Instead, Lazzaro requested that Judge Engelmayer consider allowing Hernandez to serve his sentence at home.

"Allowing Hernandez to serve the remainder of his jail sentence under home confinement would be the most reasonable means to adjust and prepare for his re-entry into the community,” Lazzaro wrote.

"It would be a grave injustice for Hernandez to be denied the reasonable opportunity to adjust to and prepare for his re-entry into the community due to his cooperation with the government and placement in a private facility by the government for safety reasons."

If Judge Engelmayer doesn't agree that home confinement is the best option, Lazzaro suggested that alternatively, Hernandez could serve out his sentence in a community correctional facility.

Judge Engelmayer has yet to make a decision regarding the request. 

