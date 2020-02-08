AllHipHop
Terrance Howard To Host Equal Justice Now All-Star Party

Fatima Barrie
by

The non-profit organization Equal Justice Now is sponsoring the Day Dreamin’ All-Star Party for the 2020 All-Star game.

(AllHipHop News) Oscar-nominated actor Terrance Howard and Chicago Morning Show Host and TV Personality Kendra G will be hosting the Day Dreamin’ All-Star Party on Saturday, February 15.

Taking place in Chicago for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, the party will be DJ’d by the legendary Biz Markie and sponsored by Equal Justice Now.

Equal Justice Now is a non-profit social welfare organization that advocates against wrongful conviction and incarceration, false arrest, and unreasonable detention.

The organization strives to preserve people’s constitutional right to defend themselves on the local, state and federal levels.

Aside from the long list of celebrities who will make an appearance, the day party will be holding a fundraiser for the Steven R. Agee II Scholarship Fund.

The scholarship honors young adults who serve the community and “introduce a positive influence by demonstrating leadership, assertiveness, and relationship building.”

The upscale party will be held at Mae District 19 E. 21st Street, Chicago, IL.

