Terry Crews Doubles Down On "Black Supremacy" Rhetoric After Facing Backlash

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star does not like being called a coon or Uncle Tom.

(AllHipHop News) Many African-Americans, particularly African-American women, were already side-eyeing Terry Crews after he appeared to dismiss Gabrielle Union's complaints of discrimination at America's Got Talent. The AGT host eventually apologized to Union for "not taking into consideration" her experience on the NBC show.

Crews may have to return to Twitter with another mea culpa soon. As large parts of the world are calling for the end of systemic racism and white supremacy, the 51-year-old White Chicks actor decided to share his thoughts on the current racial discussion happening in America.

"Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together," tweeted Crews on Sunday night. 

His name has been trending on Twitter ever since with many users taking issue with Crews suggesting that black people would seek revenge against white people without Caucasians keeping African-Americans tame. That same language is often a talking point white supremacists use to recruit members and justify their violent actions against people of color.

Crews' Everybody Hates Chris co-star Tyler James Williams offered, "I’m not trying to call you out @terrycrews. You know it’s all love always ❤️. But we’re rightfully angry right now and fed up with anyone not with our cause wholeheartedly. I don’t want to see that energy pointed your way or diverted from the cause."

"I understand, Tyler. I was not saying Black supremacy exists, because it doesn't. I am saying if both Black and Whites don't continue to work together-- bad attitudes and resentments can create a dangerous self-righteousness. That's all," responded Crews.

Comedian Godfrey chimed in, "I love you as a friend Brother Terry. But I disagree with you 100%. No such thing as Black Supremacy. That is a tactic that Racist whites use to counteract our rebellion to their horrific treatment of us. It's called [gaslighting]. Black pride isn't [anti-white]."

Crews responded, "I agree. I'm not discussing white people here. There are 'gatekeepers of Blackness' within our own community who decide who's Black and who's not. I have often been called out for not being 'black enough'. How can that be?"

After saying black supremacy does not exist, the entertainer ended the night by doubling down on pushing the so-called black supremacist narrative. Crews tweeted, "Any Black person who calls me a coon or and Uncle Tom for promoting EQUALITY is a Black [Supremacist], because they have determined who's Black and who is not."

