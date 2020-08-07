Terry Crews Reacts To Getting Dissed By Rick Ross On "Pinned To The Cross"

Rozay calls the actor a "coon."

(AllHipHop News) Miami's Rick Ross and Atlanta's 2 Chainz were the latest artists take part in Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's popular Verzuz music series. Both southern emcees showcased hits from their respective catalogs.

During the matchup, Ross also played a tune titled "Pinned to the Cross." The song caught a lot of people's attention because certain lyrics on the record take a direct shot at Terry Crews.

On the Finn Matthews-assisted track, Ross refers to the White Chicks actor as a Black man who ignores racial injustice in favor of holding up white supremacy for financial gain. The Maybach Music Group boss raps, "Terry Crews is another coon who was basically bought."

Crews became a controversial figure online after he began using his Twitter account to compare the Black Lives Matter movement to the concept of black supremacy. He faced widespread condemnation for his statement, including a rebuke from Martin Luther King's daughter Bernice King.

Last night, a Twitter user asked Crews how he felt about getting "roasted" by Rick Ross on "Pinned to the Cross." The host of America's Got Talent quote-tweeted the question and simply replied, "FAMOUS."



This is not the first time a Hip Hop star expressed their skepticism of Terry Crews and his political stances. Last month, Chance The Rapper rejected an "endorsement" from Crews while he was trying to have an online conversation about potentially voting for Kanye West instead of Joe Biden.