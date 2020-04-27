Teyana Taylor Announces Her Third Album Is Done

"This album is definitely more of a vibe."

(AllHipHop News) It has been nearly two years since Teyana Taylor released her well-received sophomore album, K.T.S.E. (Keep That Same Energy). The Harlem vocalist is almost ready to let loose her next LP.

"We’ve been working on the album. The album is done – that’s why I look crazy right now. Before I got on with y’all, we literally just did the listening of the album. Y’all gonna be so happy," said Taylor while hosting a Q & A with her fans on Red Bull Music’s Instagram account.

She went live on IG following the Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House Of Petunia viewing party on April 23. The virtual event was centered around the documentary about Teyana Taylor's Red Bull Music Festival concert.

It appears TT3 will be deeply rooted in R & B. Taylor stated, "This album is definitely more of a vibe. I don’t really do fast songs like that. There are some head boppers. It’s not super-fast. You can dance and you can cry and you can ride."

In addition, Taylor's discography consists of 2014's VII. She has also dropped the mixtapes From a Planet Called Harlem and The Misunderstanding of Teyana Taylor. Plus, the singer-songwriter contributed to G.O.O.D Music's Cruel Summer compilation.