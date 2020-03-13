Teyana Taylor Drops "We Got Love" Music Video Featuring Ms. Lauryn Hill

Watch the G.O.O.D. Music singer's new visuals.

(AllHipHop News) Musician/actress/director Teyana Taylor is a star in her own right. Yet, the R & B songstress loves giving iconic female rappers their flowers while they are still here to receive them.

For example, Taylor stole the show with her Lil Kim tribute at the 2016 VH1 Hip Hop Honors, and she praised Missy Elliott in the rhymer's "DripDemeanor" music video in 2019. The Harlemite has now collaborated with Ms. Lauryn Hill for the "We Got Love" music video.

The song is expected to appear on Teyana Taylor's upcoming third studio album. Her discography already includes 2014's VII and 2018's K.T.S.E. She also contributed to the G.O.O.D. Music compilation Cruel Summer.

Lauryn Hill became a music legend with her classic 1998 album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Last year, the 8-time Grammy winner appeared on Pusha T's "Coming Home" single. Ms. Hill also released "Guarding The Gates" off the Queen & Slim soundtrack in 2019.