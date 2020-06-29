Teyana Taylor Earns Her First Top 10 Album With 'The Album'

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie returns to the Top 5 region.

(AllHipHop News) After over a decade of putting in work as a professional recording artist, Teyana Taylor has scored her first Top 10 project on the Billboard 200 chart. The latest rankings feature the singer's The Album landing at #8.

The Album amassed 32,000 first-week units. This achievement comes after VII peaked at #19 in 2014 and K.T.S.E. peaked at #17 in 2018. She also contributed to the G.O.O.D. Music compilation Cruel Summer which reached #2 in 2012.

"Today was a great day! I won a BET award for 'Video Director Of The Year,' #THEALBUM #1 on Billboard Top R & B & #8 on Billboard 200! Wow I’m so emotional because everyone who knows my story knows I’ve stayed patient & never gave up. Trust God’s timing. We did it y’all!" tweeted Taylor.

Elsewhere on the latest Billboard 200 chart, Lil Baby's My Turn holds onto the #1 position for a fourth nonconsecutive week. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s Artist 2.0 jumps from #80 to #3 after the release of a deluxe version of the LP.

The Top 10 also includes DaBaby’s Blame It On Baby at #4, Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding at #5, Drake’s Dark Lane Demo Tapes at #7, Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake at #9, and Polo G’s The Goat at #10.