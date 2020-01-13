Teyana Taylor Headlines Jordan Brand’s Women’s Flight Utility Apparel Campaign

(AllHipHop News) Teyana Taylor continues to prove that she is one of the most sought after entertainers in the industry today. Besides releasing albums and directing music videos, the 29-year-old New Yorker is also one of the faces of Jordan Brand.

The Jordan Women's Flight Utility Apparel capsule will be available starting February 1 at select locations in North America and Asia. A full release will take place on February 14 on Jordan.com and in retail stores around the world. Taylor is heavily featured in the campaign.

“Our passionate female audience is asking us for more, and this capsule collection celebrates a higher standard, a competitive spirit and fearless mindset for anyone who has the confidence to fly higher and break boundaries,” says Andrea Perez, GM of Jordan Women's.

Perez adds, “Jordan Women’s grew triple digits last fiscal year and there is strong excitement from our consumers and key accounts for us to keep reaching new audiences through our Women's footwear and apparel.”

A Flight Suit is the key item of the Flight Utility set which also includes a Utility Pant, a Bomber Jacket, and more. New footwear also launched as part of the collection, including a new colorway of the women’s Jordan Max 200 XX and a women’s Air Jordan OG.

“The capsule collection is a beautiful blend of streetwear utility with fashion influence and is underpinned by the authenticity of the brand’s heritage,” says Michelle Walter, Design Director for Jordan Women's Apparel. "For example, traditional elements from MJ's original flight suit are brought to life within the Bomber Jacket’s silhouette and featured Wings lines.”