AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Teyana Taylor Honors Emmett Till, Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin & More With "Still" Music Video

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Watch Spike Tey's emotional new joint from 'The Album' studio LP.

(AllHipHop News) Teyana Taylor is saying their names. The multi-talented entertainer used her "Still" music video to list the numerous African-Americans that have been victims of police violence or harmed by racially-motivated actions.

The names Emmett Till, Rodney King, Amadou Diallo, Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Laquan McDonald, Tamir Rice, Freddie Gray, Walter Scott, Sandra Bland, Philando Castile, Alton Sterling, Stephon Clark, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and many others are listed in the visual.

"Still" also includes images of several Black political and social leaders such as Malcolm X, Martin Luther King, Huey Newton, and John Lewis. Taylor directed the MV under the name Spike Tey. Her all-female led production company, The Aunties, produced the video. 

“I literally can do everything. I never look at anything as being impossible,” says Taylor. “I exhaust all options to make what happen when I need to make happen.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T.I. To Deliver Keynote At Southern University Law Center

Rapper T.I. has been tapped as the highlight of a two-day virtual entertainment and sports symposium taking place this month.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Thefresh

LL Cool J Talks Racial Issues In America & Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy

"There is a right side of history and a wrong side of history."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Eliza Reign Takes Future Back To Court Saying Child Support Bill Is Too Low

IG model Eliza Reign claims her baby needs way more money than the court has ordered Future to pay to support their child together.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Thefresh

Kanye West Is The Highest Paid Male Celebrity In The World

Rap star Kanye West has gone from being $52 million in debt to being the world's richest entertainer in the world this year.

AllHipHop Staff

by

yeezusyhristii

Bryson Tiller Returns With "Inhale" Music Video

The RCA recording artist leans heavily on 'Waiting to Exhale' for his latest single.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Big Sean Reveals Star-Studded Tracklist For 'Detroit 2' Album

The midwesterner brought together some of the Motor City's finest for "Friday Night Cypher."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Public Enemy Recruits George Clinton, Run-DMC, Ice-T, Nas & More For 'WYGDWTGGD?' Album

Check out the full tracklist for the Hip Hop legends' new studio LP.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Tyler Perry Reaches Billionaire Status

The man once dismissed by Hollywood is one of the richest Black people on the planet.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ariezblog

Master P Presents Uncle P's Food Products To Compete With Aunt Jemima & Uncle Ben's

The Louisiana-bred businessman is offering a Black-owned substitute to companies with racially insensitive imagery.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Thefresh

Snoop Dogg Explains Why Trusting Cops Is Difficult

Snoop talks about running from the police when he was dealing drugs, and why trusting them is difficult.

Kershaw St. Jawnson