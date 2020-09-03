Teyana Taylor Honors Emmett Till, Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin & More With "Still" Music Video

Watch Spike Tey's emotional new joint from 'The Album' studio LP.

(AllHipHop News) Teyana Taylor is saying their names. The multi-talented entertainer used her "Still" music video to list the numerous African-Americans that have been victims of police violence or harmed by racially-motivated actions.

The names Emmett Till, Rodney King, Amadou Diallo, Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Laquan McDonald, Tamir Rice, Freddie Gray, Walter Scott, Sandra Bland, Philando Castile, Alton Sterling, Stephon Clark, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and many others are listed in the visual.

"Still" also includes images of several Black political and social leaders such as Malcolm X, Martin Luther King, Huey Newton, and John Lewis. Taylor directed the MV under the name Spike Tey. Her all-female led production company, The Aunties, produced the video.

“I literally can do everything. I never look at anything as being impossible,” says Taylor. “I exhaust all options to make what happen when I need to make happen.”