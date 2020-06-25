AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Teyana Taylor Hopes Erykah Badu Will Help Her Give Birth To Second Child

AllHipHop Staff

Teyana Taylor is calling on Erykah Badu to help her give birth to her second child with Iman Shumpert.

(AllHipHop News) Teyana Taylor is hoping Erykah Badu will help her facilitate a home birth when it comes to welcoming her second child into the world.

The 29-year-old R&B star is expecting another baby with her basketball star husband Iman Shumpert and revealed she's planning to avoid going to the hospital if she can this time around.

“I don’t know if I want to go to the hospital for this next baby,” Teyana told Nick Cannon on his Power 106 radio show. “I’ll make sure it’s not on the toilet or the bathroom floor.

"(I'm) considering home birth, and I’m actually going to be doing it with Erykah. Her and Iman are going to deliver my baby.”

Teyana teamed up with Erykah on the track Lowkey for her new record titled The Album.

Erykah has been working as a doula - a woman who helps other women during labor - since 2011 and has helped deliver more than 40 babies into the world, including three of her own.

In an interview in May 2019, the singer, who is nicknamed "Erykah Badoula" by her clients, revealed she was working towards obtaining her midwifery certification.

“A home birth is about being able to create exactly what you want because it’s such a violent moment inside of the body that you want everything else to be as beautiful as it can be," she said of her inspiration to become a certified midwife. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lil Yachty Responds To Reports He Crashed His Ferrari

The Georgia-based rapper is said to be okay.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

IdaWallace

Noname Apologizes For J. Cole Response "Song 33" Causing A Distraction

The Chicago wordsmith says she's donating her portion of earnings from the song to mutual aid funds.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Noname

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

TJtheDJ91

DaBaby Teases Release Of "Rockstar" Music Video Featuring Roddy Ricch

It looks like the two 2020 Hip Hop MVP candidates linked up.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

HollyCatani

Eminem Addresses Dissing Revolt In Leaked "Bang" Verse

The Shady Records head wants to turn the situation in a "different direction."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

HollyCatani

Diddy's Revolt Network Fires Back At Eminem

The media company says it wants to focus back on "our" movement.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Kpaa

Kid Cudi Proposes Starting His Own "Positive" Podcast

Would you tune in to hear "The Scotts" hitmaker chat with his friends and fans?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Hip-Hop Legend Tim Westwood Denies Preying On Young Black Female Fans

Tim Westwood was forced to issue a statement after an anonymous user claimed the legendary Hip-Hop DJ had a thing for young black women.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Runninjewelz

Will Smith Faces Lawsuit Over ‘King Richard’ Biopic About Venus & Serena Williams’ Father

The litigants are calling for "an injunction requiring all profits for any project using the Richard Williams Rights to be placed in trust for Plaintiffs’ benefit.”

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kodak Black Latest Rapper To Sue Walmart Over Fake Jewelry

Rap star Kodak Black has lashed out at Walmart from behind bars, for illegally selling jewelry bearing his Sniper Gang logo.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

ToAndFro