Teyana Taylor Hopes Erykah Badu Will Help Her Give Birth To Second Child

(AllHipHop News) Teyana Taylor is hoping Erykah Badu will help her facilitate a home birth when it comes to welcoming her second child into the world.

The 29-year-old R & B star is expecting another baby with her basketball star husband Iman Shumpert and revealed she's planning to avoid going to the hospital if she can this time around.

“I don’t know if I want to go to the hospital for this next baby,” Teyana told Nick Cannon on his Power 106 radio show. “I’ll make sure it’s not on the toilet or the bathroom floor.

"(I'm) considering home birth, and I’m actually going to be doing it with Erykah. Her and Iman are going to deliver my baby.”

Teyana teamed up with Erykah on the track Lowkey for her new record titled The Album.

Erykah has been working as a doula - a woman who helps other women during labor - since 2011 and has helped deliver more than 40 babies into the world, including three of her own.

In an interview in May 2019, the singer, who is nicknamed "Erykah Badoula" by her clients, revealed she was working towards obtaining her midwifery certification.

“A home birth is about being able to create exactly what you want because it’s such a violent moment inside of the body that you want everything else to be as beautiful as it can be," she said of her inspiration to become a certified midwife.