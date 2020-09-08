AllHipHop
Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Welcome New Daughter Rue Rose

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The two-day-old infant already has an Instagram page with over 55,000 followers.

(AllHipHop News) Junie now has a little sister. NBA champion Iman Shumpert and singer/actress/director Teyana Taylor's firstborn daughter was joined in the family by a new baby named Rue Rose on Sunday.

Taylor confirmed her second pregnancy in the music video for "Wake Up Love" which was released on June 12. On Monday night, obth parents celebrated the birth of their new bundle of joy with Instagram posts.

Iman Shumpert wrote:

At 3:28 am on Sept 6th 2020 Rue Rose 🌹 decided that the baby shower thrown for her and mommy was too lit. She didn’t make the party but she managed to make the next day her birthdate!!! Now...when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy... but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital! Our newest edition entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore! A healthy child. A little sister. Another daughter. Black love wins....again. Welcome babygirl...we love you! 🌹 @babyruerose

Taylor posted:

We love you Rue, welcome baby girl @babyruerose 😢😍🌹❤️
