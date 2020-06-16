AllHipHop
Teyana Taylor Reveals 'The Album' Tracklist & Announces M·A·C Collection

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Junie's mom is dropping a star-studded project on Juneteenth.

(AllHipHop News) Teyana Taylor season is almost upon us. The Harlem-raised singer/songwriter/dancer/actress/director is bringing the heat this summer with new music and new makeup.

Def Jam Recordings revealed Taylor's forthcoming project, titled The Album, will be released on June 19. The studio LP is set to feature her daughter Junie, her husband Iman Shumpert, Rick Ross, Erykah Badu, Quavo, Kehlani, Missy Elliott, Future, Big Sean, Ms. Lauryn Hill, and more.

The Album is the official follow-up to 2018's K.T.S.E. which hosted the songs "Gonna Love Me" and "Rose in Harlem." Taylor's discography also includes 2014's VII. Both previous bodies of work peaked in the Top 20 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Additionally, Teyana Taylor collaborated with M·A·C for a new line of cosmetics. The upcoming collection was inspired by the 29-year-old New Yorker's love for classic fashion and beauty from the 1990s.

“I’m very excited to be partnering with a company like M·A·C who I’ve watched collaborate with strong women of color over the years. I’ve been a fan of M·A·C ever since I was 15 years old and started experimenting with makeup, it was the first brand that made me like makeup,' says Taylor. 

Teyana Taylor-MAC
Credit: Teyana Taylor for M.A.C Cosmetics

The Teyana and Iman reality show star continues, "I’m so grateful and excited to be sharing this beautiful collection I created with the M·A·C team but also hoping to inspire other young women that anything and everything is possible.”

Ukonwa Ojo, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President, Global Marketing for M·A·C Cosmetics, adds, “As a longtime friend of the brand, we’ve grown to know and love Teyana for having a style unlike anyone else. She’s fierce, bold and unapologetically herself, no matter what she’s wearing – all qualities we stand for at M·A·C, and are so excited to bring to life through this new collaboration.” 

