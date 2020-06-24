Teyana Taylor Talks Recruiting Erykah Badu For "Lowkey" & Addresses Racism

The NYC singer-songwriter released 'The Album' on Juneteenth.

(AllHipHop News) Last Friday, Teyana Taylor dropped her new studio LP titled The Album. The Def Jam release featured contributions from Iman Shumpert, Rick Ross, Quavo, Kehlani, Missy Elliott, Future, Big Sean, and Ms. Lauryn Hill.

Taylor also connected with the Queen of Neo-Soul Erykah Badu for the track "Lowkey." During an interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music, the New York-bred songstress discussed securing a feature from Badu.

“I have to brag about this because I’m very excited about this. Erykah’s just not giving anybody features," said Taylor. "I get the chills every time I hear her on this track because it took me three months to ask her. That’s how scared I was."

She continued, "Even if she would've said no, I would have been happy to even know that she heard the record. I was prepared for her to say no because this is Erykah Badu. It meant a lot to me because it also showed me that my hard work wasn't going unnoticed."

The Album arrived on Juneteenth, the day that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in America. Taylor's latest body of work also hit the market as #BlackLivesMatter protests against police violence and systemic racism have broken out in cities around the world.

“Racism and things like that is taught. I see how much my daughter loves kids. Doesn’t matter what color they are. It’s about preparing her to know the difference between nice people and bad people, rather than black or white. You’re a brown girl. Love your curls, you don’t need blonde hair. You are power," expressed Taylor.