AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Teyana Taylor Talks Recruiting Erykah Badu For "Lowkey" & Addresses Racism

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The NYC singer-songwriter released 'The Album' on Juneteenth.

(AllHipHop News) Last Friday, Teyana Taylor dropped her new studio LP titled The Album. The Def Jam release featured contributions from Iman Shumpert, Rick Ross, Quavo, Kehlani, Missy Elliott, Future, Big Sean, and Ms. Lauryn Hill.

Taylor also connected with the Queen of Neo-Soul Erykah Badu for the track "Lowkey." During an interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music, the New York-bred songstress discussed securing a feature from Badu.

“I have to brag about this because I’m very excited about this. Erykah’s just not giving anybody features," said Taylor. "I get the chills every time I hear her on this track because it took me three months to ask her. That’s how scared I was."

She continued, "Even if she would've said no, I would have been happy to even know that she heard the record. I was prepared for her to say no because this is Erykah Badu. It meant a lot to me because it also showed me that my hard work wasn't going unnoticed."

The Album arrived on Juneteenth, the day that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in America. Taylor's latest body of work also hit the market as #BlackLivesMatter protests against police violence and systemic racism have broken out in cities around the world.

“Racism and things like that is taught. I see how much my daughter loves kids. Doesn’t matter what color they are. It’s about preparing her to know the difference between nice people and bad people, rather than black or white. You’re a brown girl. Love your curls, you don’t need blonde hair. You are power," expressed Taylor.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lil Yachty Responds To Reports He Crashed His Ferrari

The Georgia-based rapper is said to be okay.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ToAndFro

Noname Apologizes For J. Cole Response "Song 33" Causing A Distraction

The Chicago wordsmith says she's donating her portion of earnings from the song to mutual aid funds.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Noname

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

LoveBR

Diddy's Revolt Network Fires Back At Eminem

The media company says it wants to focus back on "our" movement.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Kpaa

EXCLUSIVE: Lecrae Reveals What He Told Chick-fil-A CEO After Shoe Shining Incident

More shocking footage has emerged from Lecrae’s interview with Pastor Louie Giglio and Chick-fil-A CEO, Don Cathy and the rap star has something to say about it!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

TheRaydioTwins

T.I. To Help Present “Business Of Trap Music” At Clark Atlanta University

The man behind the Trap Music Museum is taking his talents to an HBCU in ATL.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Kpaa

Lil Baby Scores His Highest Charting Song With "The Bigger Picture"

It has been a big week for the Atlanta rhymer.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Bubba Wallace Gets Support From NASCAR; Speaks On Noose Incident

Bubba Wallace sat down with The View today to discuss the shocking hate crime perpetrated against him at NASCAR, after someone put a noose in his garage stall.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Dsse

Lil Baby Blasts Walmart For Selling Fake 4PF Pendants

It looks like the knockoff chains are on sale for $25-$75.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Southcidal3

6lack Dropping His Own Hot Sauce And Readying New Music

6lack is releasing his own line of hot sauce in addition to some brand new music for the fans.

Kershaw St. Jawnson