Teyana Taylor To Host 'House Of Petunia' Documentary Watch Party & Q&A

Choreographer Coco Gilbert will accompany the G.O.O.D. Music star on IG.

(AllHipHop News) Harlem-raised songstress Teyana Taylor took fans behind-the-scenes of her 2019 Red Bull Music Festival concert with a 70-minute documentary. Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House Of Petunia debuted back in February.

Tonight (April 23), Taylor is inviting her fans to join a live watch party for the House Of Petunia film. Following the virtual screening, the K.T.S.E. album creator will take over Red Bull Music's Instagram for a live Q & A session.

Teyana Taylor’s House Of Petunia reveals the creative process that went into putting together the performer's NYC show. The contributions of her team - Nikki Taylor (mom/manager), Carrington (band director), Coco Gilbert (lead choreographer), and Iman Shumpert (husband)- were displayed as well. The doc also features appearances by Usher, Fabolous, and Method Man.

The Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House Of Petunia viewing party is scheduled to begin at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT at YouTube.com/RedBullMusic. Teyana Taylor and Coco Gilbert will launch the accompanying Q & A on the @RedBullMusic Instagram account directly after the livestream.

Photo credit: Nicole Fara Silver/Red Bull Content Pool