AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Teyana Taylor To Host 'House Of Petunia' Documentary Watch Party & Q&A

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Choreographer Coco Gilbert will accompany the G.O.O.D. Music star on IG.

(AllHipHop News) Harlem-raised songstress Teyana Taylor took fans behind-the-scenes of her 2019 Red Bull Music Festival concert with a 70-minute documentary. Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House Of Petunia debuted back in February.

Tonight (April 23), Taylor is inviting her fans to join a live watch party for the House Of Petunia film. Following the virtual screening, the K.T.S.E. album creator will take over Red Bull Music's Instagram for a live Q&A session.

Teyana Taylor’s House Of Petunia reveals the creative process that went into putting together the performer's NYC show. The contributions of her team - Nikki Taylor (mom/manager), Carrington (band director), Coco Gilbert (lead choreographer), and Iman Shumpert (husband)- were displayed as well. The doc also features appearances by Usher, Fabolous, and Method Man. 

The Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House Of Petunia viewing party is scheduled to begin at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT at YouTube.com/RedBullMusic. Teyana Taylor and Coco Gilbert will launch the accompanying Q&A on the @RedBullMusic Instagram account directly after the livestream.

Red Bull

Photo credit: Nicole Fara Silver/Red Bull Content Pool

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Meek Mill & Michael Rubin's REFORM Alliance Partners With Madonna & Others To Send 100,000 More Masks To Correctional Facilities

Inmates in Illinois, Louisiana, California, New York, and Massachusetts will receive much-needed protection from COVID-19.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

hiphopza

Cardi B Declares "Health Over Capitalism" In Response To Businesses Reopening In Georgia During COVID-19 Pandemic

The state's governor admits more people will get sick because of his decision.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Her Sexuality

Megan Thee Stallion admits she's attracted to women in a brand new interview.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Tomi504Boy

EXCLUSIVE: Judge Seizes Game's Record Label And "Born 2 Rap" Royalties

A woman who accused Game of sexual assault just won the rights to his indie record label and his hit album "Born 2 Rap."

Nolan Strong

by

$hydawgWindycity

Wale Addresses Racial Inequality With “Sue Me” Short Film Starring Lucas Hedges

Watch the DMV native’s reimagining of American society.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

CarolineFlack

A$AP Ferg Focuses On His People's Progression From Slavery In The "Value" Music Video

The Harlemite is demanding that the world take a look at him now.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Deveondi

Pharrell Teams With SoundCloud For 'I Am OTHER, Volume 1' Emerging Artists Contest

Find out how you can be one of the acts to get placement on the project and receive funding for your own work.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Deveondi

Lil Wayne To Host Apple Music's 'Young Money Radio'

The historic video show premieres live this week.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

gistlover

French Montana Responds To Getting Dragged For Saying He Has More Hits Than Kendrick Lamar

Who do you think would win in a hits-versus-hits battle on IG?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Sircripalot

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Kidnapper Makes Move To Get Out Of Jail Too

A Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods member who kidnapped Tekashi 6ix9ine says he's a model citizen who should be released from jail over the pandemic.

GrouchyGreg