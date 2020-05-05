Teyana Taylor Working On Clothing Line For Kids

Teyana Taylor's getting busy during lockdown, by launching a brand new business.

(AllHipHop News) R & B singer Teyana Taylor is expanding her fashion firm by helping her four-year-old daughter launch her own children's collection.

Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., nicknamed Junie, is also modeling the new line, called Juju Beez Clothing, which Teyana debuted on her Instagram page over the weekend.

"Guess what's coming soon....FINALLY?!!! JUJU BEEZ CLOTHING!!," she captioned the images. "Omg (oh my God) my lady bug @babyjunie4 is getting so big. I'm tryna figure out who she think she is?!!!

"anyways, make sure y'all follow & stay tuned on @jujubeezclothing for all new fun looks & releases coming!! #Jujubeezclothing #juniecorn #jujubeez."

And Teyana, who already boasts her own Fade2Fit apparel range, reveals proud parents will soon be able to sport matching outfits with their kids, too.

Teyana shares little Junie with basketball star Iman Shumpert. They wed in 2016.