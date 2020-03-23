AllHipHop
'The Banker' Starring Anthony Mackie & Samuel L. Jackson Premieres On Apple TV+

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The streamer presents director George Nolfi's historical drama about two African-American businessmen.

(AllHipHop News) As people continue to self-quarantine in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, there is a much higher demand for online entertainment options. Apple TV+ recently added a new film to its library.

George Nolfi's The Banker arrived on the streaming service on March 20. The Jim Crow-era period piece stars Anthony Mackie as Bernard Garrett and Samuel L. Jackson as Joe Morris.     

The_Banker_Unit_Photo_04_sh_p.jpg.large
Mackie, Long, Jackson, and Hoult in 'The Banker'

Inspired by true events, The Banker is the story of Morris and Garrett's plan to take on the racist establishment in order to help other African-Americans own homes. Nia Long appears as Garrett’s wife Eunice. Matt Steiner plays banking decoy Nicholas Hoult.

Niceole Levy, George Nolfi, David Lewis Smith, and Stan Younger are credited as screenwriters. Joseph F. Ingrassia, Samuel L. Jackson, Will Greenfield, David Gendron, and Ali Jazayeri served as executive producers. George Nolfi and Anthony Mackie are among the movie's producers.

