The Fresh Prince Streetwear Brand Unveils Limited-Edition 30th Anniversary Collection

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Check out some of the clothing items co-signed by DJ Jazzy Jeff.

(AllHipHop News) This has been a huge week for fans of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as the classic sitcom celebrated 30 years since it debuted on NBC in 1990. First, Will Smith announced a dramatic, reimagined version of the show titled Bel-Air is headed to the Peacock streaming network. 

Then Smith uploaded photos of members of the original The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast on his Instagram page with a caption that revealed a reunion special is coming to HBO Max. The rapper/actor's IG posts featured DJ Jazzy Jeff, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, and Janet Hubert. He also shouted out the late James Avery.

In addition, the 30th anniversary is being commemorated with The Fresh Prince streetwear clothing brand unveiling a new limited-edition capsule inspired by Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff. The 30-piece unisex collection features jackets, tees, sweatshirts, sweatpants, hats, masks, bags, and more.

"Very rarely do television programs have such a significant cultural impact 30 years after its release, but to generate this type of excitement in 2020 is really a testament to the fans,” says DJ Jazzy Jeff. “This is really a celebration of a legacy and it’s incredible watching the series evolve into a fashion brand and influence an entirely new generation."

