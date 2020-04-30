The Game Honors Nipsey Hussle & Kobe Bryant With Animated "Welcome Home" Music Video

Jayceon also returns with a lyric video for his song with 21 Savage.

(AllHipHop News) The Game is providing new content during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Two of his visuals arrived on YouTube on Wednesday.

The California-based emcee let loose animated music videos for his Nipsey Hussle collaboration "Welcome Home." Hussle (born Ermias Joseph Asghedom) was murdered in 2019.

Game's LA-centric clip pays homage to NBA legend Kobe Bryant as well. Bryant died in a helicopter crash in January.

In addition, The Game dropped a lyric video for "The Code" featuring 21 Savage. Both tracks appear on the studio album Born 2 Rap which came out on November 29, 2019.

Born 2 Rap also includes contributions by Ed Sheeran, Miguel, Travis Barker, Dom Kennedy, Bryson Tiller, Anderson .Paak, Chris Brown, Trey Songz, Masego, D Smoke, and more.

Production for the LP was provided by Travis Barker, Tec Beatz, Swizz Beatz, Focus..., Mike Zombie, DJ Khalil, Chris “Big Duke“ Malloy, and others.