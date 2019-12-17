AllHipHop
The Game Recalls Michael Jackson Asking Him To Squash His Beef With 50 Cent

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The world supposedly missed out on a song with all three stars.

(AllHipHop News) The Game versus 50 Cent is one of the biggest Hip Hop beefs of all time. 50 expelling Game from G-Unit in 2005 sparked numerous diss records such as "300 Bars and Runnin'" and "So Disrespectful."

Somewhat surprisingly, Game claimed on 2009's "Better On The Other Side" that Michael Jackson actually tried to end the feud between the two Aftermath/Interscope artists. The Compton emcee rapped, "First thing I did when I heard was call Puff. 'Cause him and Mike tried to stop the beef between us. Who was us? Me and 50, that beef is dead."

While speaking with HipHopDX, Game was asked about those lines from the MJ tribute song which also featured Chris Brown, Diddy, DJ Khalil, Polow da Don, Mario Winans, Usher, and Boyz II Men. The Dr. Dre protégé born Jayceon Terrell Taylor reminisced on the phone call with the King of Pop.

"That was weird as f*ck," said Game. "It's like, this ain't how I wanna meet Michael Jackson or talk to Michael Jackson. I kinda felt like Mike was on some lame sh*t. Like 'who sent you?' type sh*t."

The Born 2 Rap LP creator continued, "You know Michael Jackson's voice that you hear all the time? That n*gga wasn't talking like that. It was like, lowkey deep. You could still tell it was Michael Jackson." Jayceon then went on to recall other parts of the discussion. 

Apparently, Michael Jackson began quoting lyrics from Game's The Documentary LP before saying, "I think that you and 50 did great work. It would be a travesty if the world never got to hear you guys again. Would you be open to having a conversation and squashing that beef and doing something for my album?"

Of course, that potential star-studded collaboration did not happen. Game explained, "I actually hated 50 and wanted to kill him at that time. He probably had the same mutual feelings for me. That's where Mike lost me. In my head, I was not open to doing that. I can't remember how we ended the conversation or whatnot. I didn't tell Mike no, but it never came to fruition."

