‘The Game’ Set To Be Rebooted On The CW

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

Hosea Chanchez celebrates the announcement with his followers.

(AllHipHop News) The latest television reboot is coming from Mara Brock Akil (Girlfriends, Being Mary Jane) and Devon Greggory (American Soul). Their long-running comedy-drama The Game is in the works for The CW network.

A new one-hour edition of The Game will be set in Baltimore instead of San Diego. Some of the original cast members are expected to come back for the new version of the Girlfriends spin-off.

"Well looks like the cats out the bag folks! Yes you are reading this correctly, THE GAME (Hourlong) reboot on @thecw!!! Here we go Again. Again? Again!! 🏈," wrote Hosea Chanchez on Instagram. The actor played Malik Wright during the initial airing (2006-2008) and the first revival of the program (2011-2015).

The Game premiered on The CW as a multi-camera sitcom with Tia Mowry-Hardrict (Melanie Barnett-Davis) and Pooch Hall (Derwin Davis) in the lead roles. After BET revived the series as a single-camera dramedy for season 4, Lauren London (Keira Michelle Whitaker) and Jay Ellis (Bryce "Blueprint" Westbrook) became the central stars for S6-S9.

“I’m really proud of the look of our show, that we took a multi-cam budget and turned it into a single-camera show. Its look, its tone, its approach, the characters’ development — that, yes, we were a half-hour comedy but we used our moments to deepen the characters," said Akil. 

The screenwriter/producer continued, "We also offered drama in a half-hour space. And that was my own personal desire, but it was also reflective of what the audience has been wanting, which is more well-rounded, deeper, richer, layered characters, and they got that in The Game."

Devon Greggory will serve as the showrunner. Mara Brock Akil, Salim Akil, Kelsey Grammer, and Tom Russo are credited as executive producers. Throughout its 9 season run, the cast of The Game also featured Wendy Raquel Robinson, Brittany Daniel, Coby Bell, Brandy, Katlynn Simone, Barry Floyd, Shanti Lowry, Drew Sidora, Gabrielle Dennis, Rocky Carroll, Rick Fox, Robin Givens, Mehcad Brooks, Stacey Dash, Tika Sumpter, Terrence "J" Jenkins, Meagan Good, and more.

