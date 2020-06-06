The Game Shares Story of Meeting Breonna Taylor

In her memory and honor, rapper, The Game, recalls when he met Breonna Taylor.

(AllHipHop News) June 5th would have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday.

As many of you know, Breonna was murdered in her own home by law enforcement this past March. Thousands of people took to social media to pay respect and give their tribute to another innocent life gone too soon. Among those who posted, rapper, The Game, honored Breonna’s life by sharing the story of how they once met.

“Today you would be 27 years old. Today you would be celebrating your beautiful life,” he wrote while sharing the photo the two of them took from their first meeting.

“Instead today we are still in deep mourning because your life was taken from you permanently at the hands of Louisville Metro Police Department & 3 of its incompetent officers who entered your home with malicious intent serving a no-knock warrant when the people the police were looking for were already in custody," Game wrote.

The story is heartbreaking. Tragic. Another sad example of the injustices people of color face in America.