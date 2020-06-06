AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

The Game Shares Story of Meeting Breonna Taylor

Maria Myraine

In her memory and honor, rapper, The Game, recalls when he met Breonna Taylor.

(AllHipHop News) June 5th would have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday.

As many of you know, Breonna was murdered in her own home by law enforcement this past March. Thousands of people took to social media to pay respect and give their tribute to another innocent life gone too soon. Among those who posted, rapper, The Game, honored Breonna’s life by sharing the story of how they once met.

“Today you would be 27 years old. Today you would be celebrating your beautiful life,” he wrote while sharing the photo the two of them took from their first meeting.

“Instead today we are still in deep mourning because your life was taken from you permanently at the hands of Louisville Metro Police Department & 3 of its incompetent officers who entered your home with malicious intent serving a no-knock warrant when the people the police were looking for were already in custody," Game wrote.

The story is heartbreaking. Tragic. Another sad example of the injustices people of color face in America.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lil Wayne Addresses Backlash Over George Floyd Comment

Lil Wayne used his Young Money Radio platform with Apple to discuss some comments he made to Fat Joe last week in the wake of George Floyd's death.

AllHipHop Staff

Drakeo The Ruler Drops New Mixtape "Thank You for Using GTL" From Prison

Drakeo the Ruler may be sitting in prison, but that is not stopping his voice from being heard with a brand new mixtape recorded behind bars.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

KathrynHSchnell

Music Management 101: Andy Kabamba Talks Aspiring To Be Birdman & How He Got There

With his own company 365 Management, Andy Kabamba discusses how he went from choreographer to managing music elites, from T-Pain and Dre Moon to A1 Bentley.

Shirley Ju

Kodak Black Beats 15 Year Sentence And Gets Rehab Instead

Kodak Black's lawyer cut a deal with the prosecutors in Florida and now he will head to rehab, instead of prison.

AllHipHop Staff

by

leonamargret11

Lil Nas X Rips Weirdo Tucker Carlson For Lying About Riots

Lil Nas X, his fans, and a variety of celebrities called-out controversial Fox News host Tucker Carlson over his latest idiotic statements.

AllHipHop Staff

Snoop Dogg Will Be A First-time Voter This November

It may have taken him some years to do so but Snoop is finally a registered voter.

Maria Myraine

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Jerry Wonda Call For Reparations, Justice & Equality

Ras Baraka returns to his poetic roots with a new spoke word piece, produced by Jerry Wonda!

AllHipHop Staff

by

Evelyn922

Ice-T Praises "Law & Order" Creator For Firing Writer After Gun Post

A writer with "Law & Order" is going to be heading to the unemployment line after his insensitive post on Facebook.

AllHipHop Staff

by

realest357

EXCLUSIVE: Read Lil Meech's Letter Asking Court To Free Big Meech

The son of BMF founder Big Meech is going to become a criminal attorney!

GrouchyGreg

by

Tra_mo

Ice Cube Blasts Cable News Channels Fox News, CNN & MSNBC

The 'AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted' album creator has words for Laura Ingraham.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)