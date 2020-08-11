The Internet Clowns Ben Shapiro For Clutching His Pearls Over Cardi B's "Wap"

The right-wing commentator once declared the "era of political correctness is over."

(AllHipHop News) "You know you that b*tch when you cause all this conversation," sang Beyoncé on her hit "Formation." At the moment, there is a lot of discussion about Cardi B and her new sexually-explicit record "Wap."

The Megan Thee Stallion-assisted song sits at #1 on the iTunes chart, and the single's music video is consistently racking up millions of views on YouTube. Cardi and Megan now find themselves facing the same puritanical-inspired backlash as past rap acts like 2 Live Crew, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Akinyele, and Lil Kim.

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro slammed "Wap" on his show while reading the lyrics from the song. The 36-year-old podcast host could be heard saying, "Yeah, you effing with some wet ass p-word, p-word is female genitalia... And it gets significantly, significantly more vulgar, like a lot more vulgar."

"Ben Shapiro" and "p-word" started trending on Twitter yesterday. Most of the negative reactions online were focused on The Daily Wire founder censoring himself, his apparent antagonism towards women expressing their sexuality, and the hypocrisy of him claiming to be an advocate for freedom of speech.

Meme makers then began editing Shapiro's clip into the actual "Wap" song and music video. For example, DJ iMarkkeyz, the producer who created the viral "Coronavirus" song which sampled Cardi B's voice, presented his own remix featuring Shapiro.

After all of the attention directed at his review of "Wap," Shapiro then jumped on Twitter to further explain his criticism of the record. He initially attempted to reply with sarcasm about the feminism movement, but then he tried to offer medical advice for Cardi and Megan.

"As I also discussed on the show, my only real concern is that the women involved -- who apparently require a 'bucket and a mop' -- get the medical care they require. My doctor wife's differential diagnosis: bacterial vaginosis, yeast infection, or trichomonis [sic]," tweeted Shapiro.

However, an actual doctor responded to Shapiro with his own professional input. Dr. Daniel Grossman tweeted, "In my medical opinion, it’s normal—important even—for women to have a WAP. Vaginal lubrication is common & orgasm experience depends on the individual. We should not shame women who have WAP. If you have questions about your WAP please call a gynecologist, not a radio show host."

Cardi B is known to go back-and-forth with conservatives on social media (like her viral "dog walk" takedown of Tomi Lahren in 2019), but this time the Bronx rapper simply tweeted, "I can’t believe conservatives soo mad about WAP." She later added, "People think that WAP is so nasty and freaky except people from Florida .....Trina, Khia, Jackie O used to go in in."

However, numerous other Twitter users took the opportunity to make fun of Shapiro's pearl-clutching outrage by spreading memes about his judgment of the "Wap" content. In one tweet, @revrrlewis even compared the right-wing pundit to the Waylon Smithers character from The Simpsons.