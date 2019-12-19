AllHipHop
The Internet Reacts To A$AP Rocky's Alleged Sex Tape Leaking

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
Jokes about "Pretty Flacko" are going viral.

(AllHipHop News) Less than 10 hours after the news broke, President Donald Trump being impeached is no longer the #1 trending topic on Twitter. Instead, many Twitter users are more interested in a supposed celebrity sex tape.

A$AP Rocky's name is leading the "U.S. Trends" section as commenters discuss a presumed video of the Harlem rapper having intercourse with an unknown woman. There is no official confirmation that Rocky is actually the person in the clip.

Both men and women are now sharing their thoughts on the performance of the guy in the video, assuming it is Rocky. Other people pointed out that December 18 was a very memorable day for pop culture since Trump's impeachment, 6ix9ine's sentencing in his federal racketeering case, and Camila Cabello apologizing for past racist posts also happened on Wednesday.

As of press time, Rocky has not commented on the alleged sex tape. The 31-year-old A$AP Mob member made international headlines earlier this year after being arrested in Sweden for assault. Trump publicly advocated for his release.

