The Internet Reacts To Megan Thee Stallion Saying She Was Shot By Tory Lanez

The "Savage" hitmaker calls on the public to ask Lanez why he has remained silent.

(AllHipHop News) What began as a bizarre news story in July has now completely taken over social media once again. Last night, for the first time, Megan "Thee Stallion" Pete publicly named Tory Lanez as the person accused of shooting her in the feet.

Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) was arrested on July 12 after an incident in Hollywood Hills, California involving Megan and others. The Canadian rapper/singer was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Reports claimed Megan was a victim in the situation, but the "Savage" performer did not say exactly who allegedly shot at her that night. She later wrote on Instagram, "I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed."

Over the last several days, rumors and conspiracy theories began circulating online that questioned if Megan was telling the truth about the incident with some people demanding she name the shooter. The 25-year-old Texas native finally did just that on Instagram Live.

After uploading a now-deleted IG photo earlier this week where she showed the injuries to her foot, Megan told her side of the story on Thursday night. She said, "Yes, this n*gga Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and sh*t. Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand."

Thee Stallion added, "If you really want to tell the motherf*cking truth, I tried to save this n*gga. Even though he shot me, I tried to spare him. And y'all motherf*ckers are not sparing me. That's crazy. That's f*cked up... Y'all asking where people at, why nobody saying nothing? Ask them why they're not saying nothing?"

Reactions to Megan The Stallion's revelation took over Twitter as "Tory" quickly became a top trending topic on the platform. Some users defended Megan while others accused her of being a "sn*tch."

The mixture of compassion and vitriol directed at Meg led to heated debates online. Her supporters pushed back on the "sn*tch" narrative by pointing out that she was the victim in the situation, not a possible co-defendant. However, detractors still expressed doubt about her sincerity.

According to reports, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office is reviewing the shooting case as the Los Angeles Police Department further investigates. Tory Lanez could possibly face additional assault charges.