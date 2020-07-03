AllHipHop
The Late Pop Smoke's Debut Released With New Artwork

AllHipHop Staff

Pop Smoke's first-ever album has been released, unfortunately after his untimely death.

(AllHipHop News) Pop Smoke's posthumous hotly anticipated debut album has been released with new artwork after the initial LP cover sparked outrage.

The record, titled Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon was released on Friday but the original Virgil Abloh designed version of the album cover, which featured the rapper surrounded by diamond roses and barbed wire, was slammed.

Fans criticized the cover as a Google Images copy and Steven Victor the boss of Pop's label Victor Victor Worldwide confirmed it would be changed - and he has now unveiled a replacement version featuring a white rose on a black background.

Unveiling the cover art on Instagram, Steven wrote: "Pop's music belongs to everyone. This album is a celebration of where Pop was headed and where he wanted to be. The process of working on this album with all our friends, peers, and heroes has been amazing and we thank everyone for their support.

"Pop's music and legacy belongs to the world now and we want you to continue to manifest your love in creative ways that we haven't even thought of yet."

The album features collaborations from 50 Cent, who also produced the record, Tyga, Quavo, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, and Young Thug.

