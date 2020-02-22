AllHipHop
The Legendary Roots Crew To Be Honored With Their Own Street

Kershaw St. Jawnson

The advocate who fought to get a street named after Biggie, succeeds in also getting one for Hip-Hop's number one band, The Roots.

(AllHipHop News) Hip-Hop’s most successful band will be forever memorialized in their hometown with a street named after them.

According to the Philly Tribune, this May, the Philadelphia City Council will dub East Passyunk Avenue (between South Street and Bainbridge Street), “Avenue of The Roots.”

This was not an easy process, though it was an easy decision for the politicians to make. A New York-based activist, Leroy McCarthy, contacted Councilmember Mark Squilla’s office about a street honoring the request.

McCarthy was very influential in getting this same gestured done for The Notorious B.I.G. on his home block in Brooklyn. His advocacy changed St. James Place between Gates Avenue and Fulton to Christopher Wallace Way.

“They had first started there on Passyunk and South Street, that’s where they would go and do their singing at night,” said Councilmember Squilla, who introduced the resolution. “Philadelphia is still a land of music and arts and culture, and the more we bring attention to it, the better we are.” For Squilla this was a no brainer.

Previously Councilmember Squilla partnered with Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson to get a stretch of Broad Street to change its name to “Boyz II Men Boulevard.” “They made a name for themselves and, being from Philadelphia, they still promote Philadelphia, which is a great thing,” said Squilla.

The resolution resounds like the Liberty Bell and reads, “The Roots started their performance experience by busking on the streets of Philadelphia. East Passyunk Avenue and South Street was one of their main locations. Since then, The Roots have taken Philadelphia with them on television nightly and to audiences worldwide. The Roots are, and will always be, appreciated as a talented band from the streets of Philadelphia.”

The actual street-naming ceremony will occur during the 13th Roots Picnic, which will take place at the Mann Center in Fairmount Park this May.

