The Lox Announce New 'Living Off Xperience' Album & Limited-Edition Podcast

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

A track featuring DMX is on the way.

(AllHipHop News) Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch are set to release a new collection of tunes. The group, collectively known as The Lox, is dropping an album titled Living Off Xperience.

After releasing “Loyalty & Love” and “Gave it To Em" as singles, the Yonkers-bred trio will let loose Living Off Xperience on August 28. Plus, DMX is on the upcoming single “Bout Sh*t" which will be available on August 1.

Living Off Xperience follows The Lox's previous LPs Money, Power & Respect, We Are the Streets, and Filthy America... It's Beautiful. Each member has released respective solo efforts as well.

In addition to the new project, The LOX is set to launch a limited-series Living Off Xperience podcast on Vevo beginning August 13. They were also featured on BET’s Ruff Ryders Chronicles.

