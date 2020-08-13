AllHipHop
The Lox Lineup Superproducers For New Album "Living Off Xperience"

Kershaw St. Jawnson

The Lox will be dropping a brand new album this month and fans cannot wait.

(AllHipHop News) According to Styles P, the reason that The LOX continues to be one of the most respected groups in the industry is because they are really brothers.

They were not pulled together by a mastermind producer, they don’t get jealous of each other’s successes and most of all they really rock with each other as emcees.

And they have … since they were teens.

And so, fans are in for a treat as the founders of D-Block are dropping their fourth studio album, Living Off Xperience on Friday, August 28th.

If the entire project is as fire as the first single “Loyalty & Love,” it is sure to be a classic.

Outside of top-notch lyrics, what are the ingredients to a classic album? Well, production matters.

The LOX team has that covered as they have enlisted AraabMuzik, Scott Storch, and Large Professor. Another ingredient has to be special features.

While they won’t release all of the features the next single up on August 19th is “Bout S##t” with their Ruff Ryder brother, Darkman X (the same day that the album is available for pre-order).

The former Bad Boys staked their claims in Hip-Hop almost 25 years ago. They came up under The Notorious B.I.G. and were the little brothers to Mary J. Blige.

While Diddy gave them their mainstream appeal, it was their affiliation with Ruff Ryders management that kept them edgy and associated with the streets.

The relationship is chronicled on BET’s "Ruff Ryders Chronicles" docuseries.

The first episode debuted on August 12th. However, the multi-episode series will keep you on edge for weeks to come.

The Lox - Living off Xperience
