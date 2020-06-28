The Marathon Continues, So Does The Trademark Battle Between Nipsey Hussle's Family & The Crips

The late rapper's family is stuck in limbo with the Crips LLC organization over the slogan.

(AllHipHop News) Last year, the Crips organization, Crips LLC, issued an official apology to Nipsey Hussle’s family over a trademark legal battle.

“There will be absolutely no trademark legal battle between their organization, and Black Sam, brother of the late rapper,” said a rep. “We realize our actions may have been offensive and we have reached out to his family. We are deeply sorry for any disruptions and melee that the trademark acquisition may have caused to his family, friends, and fans.”

A year later, it seems as though Nipsey’s family, however, is still dealing with frustrations over the “Marathon” trademark despite the apology.

All seemed well when the statements made but apparently, the Crips never withdrew the filings.

Their inaction had left Nipsey’s family no choice but to seek legal action, filing oppositions with their own lawyer.

Now, the family is stuck in limbo, and speculations of shady business have arisen, as Crips LLC has seemed to ghost the entire situation.

The situation has yet to be resolved.