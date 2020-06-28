AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

The Marathon Continues, So Does The Trademark Battle Between Nipsey Hussle's Family & The Crips

Maria Myraine

The late rapper's family is stuck in limbo with the Crips LLC organization over the slogan.

(AllHipHop News) Last year, the Crips organization, Crips LLC, issued an official apology to Nipsey Hussle’s family over a trademark legal battle.

“There will be absolutely no trademark legal battle between their organization, and Black Sam, brother of the late rapper,” said a rep. “We realize our actions may have been offensive and we have reached out to his family. We are deeply sorry for any disruptions and melee that the trademark acquisition may have caused to his family, friends, and fans.”

A year later, it seems as though Nipsey’s family, however, is still dealing with frustrations over the “Marathon” trademark despite the apology.

All seemed well when the statements made but apparently, the Crips never withdrew the filings.

Their inaction had left Nipsey’s family no choice but to seek legal action, filing oppositions with their own lawyer.

Now, the family is stuck in limbo, and speculations of shady business have arisen, as Crips LLC has seemed to ghost the entire situation.

The situation has yet to be resolved.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pharrell Williams Taking His Culinary Expertise To France

Pharrell Williams has his eyes set on France, with the opening of a brand new eatery in the country.

AllHipHop Staff

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Bewareofdangerr

Kanye West Announces New Deal With Gap To Sell Yeezy Line

Can the former Gap employee help save the struggling brand?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

RachelTickell

The Roots & Michelle Obama Working To Get President Trump Out Of Office

The 13th Annual Roots Picnic will definitely be a party, but with a serious purpose.

AllHipHop Staff

Lil Baby Wants $100K For A Feature

The Atlanta rapper's rise to fame has warranted a raise in his price.

Maria Myraine

Fat Joe Tapped To Lead Latino Summit

Fat Joe and actor John Leguizamo will lead a virtual Summit highlighting Latino influencers and activists around the world.

AllHipHop Staff

Snoop Dogg Working With Kanye West

Despite his criticisms of Kanye West, Snoop Dogg was seen in the studio with the controversial rapper.

Maria Myraine

Migos Offer Fans A Chance At A Customized Can-Am Ryker Three-Wheeler

"Answer the call and #RideLikeNoOther."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Kpaa

Social Media Star Imitated Nicki Minaj In Blackface And Now She's Paying Dearly

A Youtuber with a huge following thought it would be funny and cute to imitate Nicki Minaj, but her stupid stunts have come back to ruin her career!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Rapper Huey Shot And Killed In St. Louis

Tragedy struck the Hip-Hop community in Saint Louis, after the death of popular rapper Huey.

Maria Myraine

by

RachelTickell