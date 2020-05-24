The NBA In Talks To Restart Season In Orlando This Summer!

A decision to host the NBA season at one site in Orlando is near. The season could restart in a couple of months.

(AllHipHop News) This morning, the NBA officially announced its plans to restart the 2019-2020 regular season this July!

The League is currently in discussions about hosting all games at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.

“The NBA, in conjunction with the National Basketball Players Association, is engaged in exploratory conversations with The Walt Disney Company about restarting the 2019-2020 NBA season in late July. Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved, and we are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place,” said Mike Bass, NBA Chief Communications Officer.

For weeks, there had been reports about the NBA utilizing one site, rather than having teams travel to multiple locations, and putting people in danger of exposure to COVID-19.

With its close relationship with The Walt Disney Company, the NBA saw an opportunity.

“The size and infrastructure of Disney World Orlando, one of the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex, makes it an ideal site to house all 30 teams in a somewhat controllable environment.” (via NBA.com)

Postponed since March 11th, players, coaches, team owners, and fans, have been eagerly waiting but are aware of the possible health hazards and precautions needed if the season was to start again soon.

There are still many factors to consider and all of it ultimately weighs on NBA commissioner, Adam Silver - with advisement from public health professionals.

Will tests for COVID-19 be readily available?

Will a certain number of fans be able to attend? Will coaching staff be limited on the court? etc. Some certainty still remains but progress is definitely being made.