The NFL & Roc Nation Release Botham Jean Shooting PSA

The murdered Texas resident's surviving family members speak about their loved one.

(AllHipHop News) The National Football League unveiled a public service announcement about Botham Jean. He was the unarmed 26-year-old black man that was fatally shot by a white off-duty Dallas police officer on September 6, 2018. Jean’s mother Allison Jean, father Bertrum Jean, and sister Allisa Findley narrate the video.

“I’m thankful that the NFL created this PSA to honor Botham’s legacy and deliver an important message about empathy and unity. I truly hope that our society learns from Botham’s story – and the stories of many others – so we can make a lasting change in this world. Together, we must all set a better example for future generations and leaders,” said Allisa Findley in a statement.

This is the third PSA from The Responsibility Program which is a joint initiative between the NFL and Jay-Z's Roc Nation entertainment company. The program also provides educational grants to families that have been affected by social injustices across America. 

Previously, The Responsibility Program teamed with The Players Coalition for a PSA about Danroy “DJ” Henry. The former Pace University football player was killed by a police officer in 2010 in Mount Pleasant, New York.

Meek Mill and his Dreamchasers brand unveiled the second PSA in December. That presentation covered Antwon Rose II, an unarmed 17-year-old who was fatally shot by an East Pittsburgh police officer in 2018.

