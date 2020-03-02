The Notorious B.I.G.'s B-Day To Be Celebrated By The Universal Hip Hop Museum

On the 23rd anniversary of his death, the Universal Hip Hop Museum will honor Biggie like the ‘King of Brooklyn’ that he is!

(AllHipHop News) Over 20 years later, it does seem like it was all a dream.

But it was not.

March 9, 1997, the Notorious B.I.G. was savagely murdered in front of his friends during a celebration of life and culture in Los Angeles.

And while a bullet stopped him from breathing, it did not take his life.

Big lives on through the millions of fans that commemorate his legacy with murals, remakes of his music, themed parties and courses and lectures on college campuses.

His complicated life, reflected in some of his lyrics, is oftentimes even quoted by preachers like Rev. Freddie Haynes, Rev. Charles E. Goodman, Min. Candace Simpson and so many others.

He has become part of the fabric of American culture.

But you never know how big your icon is until a museum dedicates an exhibition and activation in his or her honor. That is what happened to Christopher Wallace aka Biggie Smalls aka The Notorious B.I.G.

On the 23rd anniversary of his death, the Universal Hip Hop Museum located at the Bronx Point will honor Biggie like the ‘King of Brooklyn’ that he is.

Now we know you are wondering how that’s going to happen… and the truth us… anything can happen if you are creative enough.

While the museum will not open until 2023 in the Bronx, Down Lo Music and UHHM have teamed up for this epic celebration.