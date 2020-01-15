AllHipHop
Login

The Notorious B.I.G. Selected For Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2020

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

R&B icon Whitney Houston was also voted in.

(AllHipHop News) "You never thought that Hip Hop would take it this far," rapped  The Notorious B.I.G. on his 1994 single "Juicy." It's not unthinkable to wonder if the late Brooklyn emcee born Christopher Wallace ever imagined that 26 years later he would be a Rock and Roll Hall Of Famer.

The Rock Hall announced its 2020 class this morning, and Biggie was among the six acts revealed as this year's inductees. The Ready to Die album creator will be enshrined in the Cleveland museum with Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails,  Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, and T. Rex.

The Notorious B.I.G. becomes the seventh Hip Hop act to enter the RRHOF. Previously, Run-DMC, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Beastie Boys, Public Enemy, N.W.A., and Tupac Shakur were voted into the coveted gallery of legendary musicians.

The 35th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled for May 2 at Public Auditorium in Cleveland. The televised event will broadcast live on HBO on May 2nd at 8 pm ET. Tickets go on sale to Rock Hall members on February 25 and to the general public on February 27 at 10 am ET.

Comments
Future And Drake Planning Merch Line Inspired By Hit Video "Life Is Good"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
Nipseyclassuc
NipseyclassucCheck this out.. https://topcitysound.com/lil-wayne-playoff-ft-poppy-h-corey-henry-the-treme-funktet/
Cardi B Engages In Gun Reform Debate On Social Media
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
5
Last Reply· by
TripleDIceB
TripleDIceBI like it.. Go for the goal https://music.apple.com/us/album/love-turned-me-into-a-druggie/1487290413?i=1487290866 …
50 Cent's "Third Son" Sues Department Of Education Over Ruthless Bullying
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
TripleDIceB
TripleDIceBFuck bullying https://music.apple.com/us/album/love-turned-me-into-a-druggie/1487290413?i=1487290866 …
Azriel Clary Excited To Reunite With Family After Being Freed From The Clutches Of R. Kelly
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
TripleDIceB
TripleDIceBMannn I guess https://music.apple.com/us/album/love-turned-me-into-a-druggie/1487290413?i=1487290866
Jackée Harry Trolls Ja Rule For Saying Social Media Is For Clowns
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Jennylovee
JennyloveeDamn.. that's harsh.. …
Bernie Sanders Supports Cardi B Becoming A Politician
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Jennylovee
JennyloveeHe's only giving back the energy he got.. …
Trick Daddy Arrested For Cocaine, DUI
illseed
illseed
8
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinWhen Trick gets clean someone needs to have him look in the mirror so he can go kick his barber's ass!
Lakeith Stanfield Talks Wanting To Create His Own Joker Movie
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
4
Last Reply· by
TripleDIceB
TripleDIceBUmmm I'm good on that https://music.apple.com/us/album/love-turned-me-into-a-druggie/1487290413?i=1487290866 …
Cardi B. And Nicki Minaj Going Into The Trap Museum Together
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
TripleDIceB
TripleDIceBI hope cooler heads prevail https://music.apple.com/us/album/love-turned-me-into-a-druggie/1487290413?i=1487290866 …
Cashout Ace Family Goes Into Hiding After Rapper Is Shot In The Head
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
10
Last Reply· by
Sircripalot
Sircripalotwtf you talking bout he's throwing up gang signs through the whole video