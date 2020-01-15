The Notorious B.I.G. Selected For Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2020

(AllHipHop News) "You never thought that Hip Hop would take it this far," rapped The Notorious B.I.G. on his 1994 single "Juicy." It's not unthinkable to wonder if the late Brooklyn emcee born Christopher Wallace ever imagined that 26 years later he would be a Rock and Roll Hall Of Famer.

The Rock Hall announced its 2020 class this morning, and Biggie was among the six acts revealed as this year's inductees. The Ready to Die album creator will be enshrined in the Cleveland museum with Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, and T. Rex.

The Notorious B.I.G. becomes the seventh Hip Hop act to enter the RRHOF. Previously, Run-DMC, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Beastie Boys, Public Enemy, N.W.A., and Tupac Shakur were voted into the coveted gallery of legendary musicians.

The 35th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled for May 2 at Public Auditorium in Cleveland. The televised event will broadcast live on HBO on May 2nd at 8 pm ET. Tickets go on sale to Rock Hall members on February 25 and to the general public on February 27 at 10 am ET.