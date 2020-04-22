AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

The People vs. Pop Smoke: Feds Drop All Charges Against Brooklyn Rapper

Kershaw St. Jawnson

One of the saddest occurrences of the year was the death of Brooklyn rapper, Pop Smoke.

(AllHipHop News) It seems as if some sun is finally shining on the family of the deceased rapper, Pop Smoke.

As loose ends are being tied up, there were still some outstanding legal issues still lingering around his legacy.

No angel, the Drill rapper found himself over the last couple of years caught up a lot of drama with the law.

However recently, federal prosecutors have filed a motion in Brooklyn Federal Court to dismiss an indictment against the “Welcome to the Party” lyricist (whose real name is Bashar Jackson) regarding the 2019 theft of a Rolls Royce Wraith from Los Angeles.

Valued at a little under $400K, the theft was elevated because it was transported from California to Brooklyn.

How did they find out that the car was in the County of Kings?

The rap star posted a picture of himself with the car while profiling with it outside of his mom’s house.

Jackson appeared for an initial court date and was released on bail. His mother used her Brooklyn home to secure his freedom.

The feds wrote in a filing,

“The government respectfully moves to dismiss the above-captioned indictment due to Bashar Jackson’s death on February 19, 2020.”

He was fatally shot a month later while out on bail.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardi B Declares "Health Over Capitalism" In Response To Businesses Reopening In Georgia During COVID-19 Pandemic

The state's governor admits more people will get sick because of his decision.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE: Judge Seizes Game's Record Label And "Born 2 Rap" Royalties

A woman who accused Game of sexual assault just won the rights to his indie record label and his hit album "Born 2 Rap."

Nolan Strong

by

$hydawgWindycity

Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Her Sexuality

Megan Thee Stallion admits she's attracted to women in a brand new interview.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Sin_bk

Doja Cat Addresses Calling Certain Nicki Minaj Stans “Scum” & “Immature”

“I'm the biggest Nicki Minaj fan.”

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

power_720

French Montana Responds To Getting Dragged For Saying He Has More Hits Than Kendrick Lamar

Who do you think would win in a hits-versus-hits battle on IG?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Deveondi

EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly's Is Too Dangerous To Release From Jail, Even In A Pandemic!

R. Kelly's attempt to terrorize witnesses have backfired in the worst possible way, and now he's the one scared for his life after a judge ruled he must stay in prison as the coronavirus spreads.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Deveondi

NBA YoungBoy Plans To Stop Releasing More Music Until He's In A "Better Situation"

The 20-year-old southerner tweeted about suicide three days ago.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

NegroPeligro

Birdman Pays The Rent For Hundreds Of New Orleans Residents

Cash Money Records boss Birdman is bossing up and paying the rent for a bunch of people living in his old neighborhood.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Wale Addresses Racial Inequality With “Sue Me” Short Film Starring Lucas Hedges

Watch the DMV native’s reimagining of American society.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Travis Scott Makes Fortnite Debut With The Astronomical Experience

Travis Scott's new venture pushes him passed the rest, as he shows fans why he is considered a marketing genius.

Kershaw St. Jawnson