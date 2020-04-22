The People vs. Pop Smoke: Feds Drop All Charges Against Brooklyn Rapper

One of the saddest occurrences of the year was the death of Brooklyn rapper, Pop Smoke.

(AllHipHop News) It seems as if some sun is finally shining on the family of the deceased rapper, Pop Smoke.

As loose ends are being tied up, there were still some outstanding legal issues still lingering around his legacy.

No angel, the Drill rapper found himself over the last couple of years caught up a lot of drama with the law.

However recently, federal prosecutors have filed a motion in Brooklyn Federal Court to dismiss an indictment against the “Welcome to the Party” lyricist (whose real name is Bashar Jackson) regarding the 2019 theft of a Rolls Royce Wraith from Los Angeles.

Valued at a little under $400K, the theft was elevated because it was transported from California to Brooklyn.

How did they find out that the car was in the County of Kings?

The rap star posted a picture of himself with the car while profiling with it outside of his mom’s house.

Jackson appeared for an initial court date and was released on bail. His mother used her Brooklyn home to secure his freedom.

The feds wrote in a filing,

“The government respectfully moves to dismiss the above-captioned indictment due to Bashar Jackson’s death on February 19, 2020.”

He was fatally shot a month later while out on bail.