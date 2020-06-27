The Roots & Michelle Obama Working To Get President Trump Out Of Office

The 13th Annual Roots Picnic will definitely be a party, but with a serious purpose.

(AllHipHop News) Michelle Obama and The Roots are hoping to make a huge impact on the upcoming presidential elections.

Thanks to the coronavirus, this year's picnic has been forced to go virtual, however, the famed hip-hop band has lined up an amazing roster of artists to make up for the need for social distancing.

Artists like Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, SZA, Earthgang, G Herbo, Polo G, D Nice, and Musiq Soulchild (backed by The Roots) are among the many headlining asked for this year's picnic, which will be hosted by Michelle Obama as well.

But this year's Roots Picnic is more than a dope show.

The First Lady and the legendary hip-hop group will engage with 500,000 voters starting today (June 27th) during the 13th Annual Roots Picnic.

The team has tapped a platform called Outvote, which was built to reach unregistered voters.

Volunteers with Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote Are asking fans to text ROOTS to 56005 and from there, users will be able to educate themselves, or actually register to vote if they have not done so already.

The Roots Picnic will start broadcasting at 5:45 p.m., well the main show will kick off at 8 p.m. EST.