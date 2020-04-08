AllHipHop
The Stephon Marbury Documentary ‘A Kid From Coney Island’ Arrives On Digital Platforms

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Basketball superstar Kevin Durant is credited as an executive producer for the film.

(AllHipHop News) On March 5, A Kid From Coney Island premiered at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City. The documentary about the life and career of former NBA player Stephon Marbury is now available on Apple, Amazon, Youtube, Vudu, FandangoNow, Comcast, DirecTV, Dish, and other digital platforms.

A Kid From Coney Island was distributed by JDS Sports, an investor in SLAM Media, RTG Features, 1091 Media, Five-Star Basketball, VidMob, Transmit.Live, and INFLCR. In addition, SLAM Media is including the Coodie and Chike-directed film in its series of “SLAM Movie Night” events hosted on their social media channels. 

“During the shutdown, we're launching SLAM Movie Night, in which we'll be choosing basketball films available on VOD and streaming platforms and driving tune-in for our audience to watch those movies ‘with us.’ It will be a way of bringing our audience closer together during a moment when everyone is physically further apart than ever,” says Adam Figman, Editor-in-Chief and Head of Content at SLAM.

Peter Robert Casey and Matt Aronson, the operating partners at JDS Sports, add, "From day one, JDS Sports has been focused on end-to-end content solutions and synergies. Our mix of portfolio companies allows for control, flexibility, and quick adaptation — being able to develop content through RTG Features, distribute through 1091 Media, and promote through SLAM makes it possible to shift quickly from a theatrical window to accelerated digital availability, and give basketball fans fresh new content to enjoy together while we're all physically apart."

