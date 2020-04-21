AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

The Tupac Shakur Estate Announces Second Annual Poetry Month Competition

Kershaw St. Jawnson

T.H.U.G. L.I.F.E. can be seen in big powerful ways like in book/movie like The Hate U Give or in soft ways like his own poem "Sometimes I Cry."

(AllHipHop News) While Tupac Amaru Shakur was a rapper and an actor, few people know that he was super serious about the fine arts.

Well read, he was an avid Shakespeare reader and understood various nuances in the works of people like Langston Hughes and James Baldwin. He loved their poetry.

One way he was able to show his poetry as a teen was to write them and a few years after his death, one of his teachers worked with his estate to publish "A Rose Grew from The Concrete."

As a fan, this book that basically bleeds the most inner thoughts of a young Shakur is a must-read for any youth struggling to dream in the concrete jungle.

Its ain’t hard to tell that’s where Pac’s passion was: His poetry was as poignant as his music.

In recognition of National Poetry Month, The Estate of Tupac Shakur announces the second Tupac Poetry Month Competition.

Fans and poets alike can submit an original poem, participants if efforts to be eligible to win a limited edition merch bundle inspired by the poetry of Tupac Shakur.

While the contest started early April, there is still time to enter. For details on the contest, click here.

From April 8-30 2020, the Estate is also selling the special swag for $25 to $65 on shop.2pac.com in celebration of National Poetry Month, with the proceeds being donated to UNICEF USA.

The six-piece capsule includes short and long sleeve tees, a hoodie, and a baseball cap.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Jay-Z And Timbaland Beat 81-Year-Old Musician In $2 Million Sample Battle

Jay-Z and Timbaland defeated an 81-year-old musician in court, who claimed Timbo stole one of his songs and used it in tracks for Jay-Z and Ginuwine.

Nolan Strong

by

Honor

EXCLUSIVE: Judge Seizes Game's Record Label And "Born 2 Rap" Royalties

A woman who accused Game of sexual assault just won the rights to his indie record label and his hit album "Born 2 Rap."

Nolan Strong

by

Madboy

Teddy Riley & Babyface's 'Verzuz' Battle Breaks The Internet With Over 3 Million Total Viewers

Instagram crashed while #TeddyRileyVsBabyface was the top trending topic on Twitter.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Honor

EXCLUSIVE: Ralo Gets Help From Quality Control Bosses In Attempt To Gain Freedom

Quality Control executives are putting their names on the line for rapper Ralo, who is attempting to get out of prison for allegedly selling big amounts of weed.

GrouchyGreg

by

mrmario100

Dallas Austin & Jermaine Dupri Announce "I Wrote That Song" IG Live Discussion

The Hall of Famers are ready to share stories about the biggest hits in their songwriting catalog.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Burna Boy Delivers Most-Shazamed "One World: Together At Home" Performance

The global presentation raised nearly $128 million for a COVID-19 emergency response fund.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Westside Gunn Breaks Down His Recovery From Coronavirus

The 'Pray For Paris' album creator is still on the mend.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

More Bad News For R. Kelly: He Owes The IRS Millions

R. Kelly's lawyers are pleading with a judge to let him out of jail, claiming he is too popular to be a flight risk.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Honor

Jay-Z And Beyonce's Daughter Drops Science About The Coronavirus

Blue Ivy did a cool science experiment to double down on the importance of washing your hands to combat the coronavirus.

AllHipHop Staff

Wiz Khalifa Drops 'The Saga of Wiz Khalifa' EP Featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Quavo, Logic & More

The "High Today" spitter is set to take part in the “Higher Together" livestream.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Tra_mo