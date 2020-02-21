AllHipHop
The Weeknd Announces "The After Hours Tour" Featuring Sabrina Claudio, Don Toliver & 88Glam

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Merch bundles for his new LP can be ordered now.

(AllHipHop News) On March 20, The Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye) will return with his fourth studio album After Hours. Three months later the Canadian superstar will embark on "The After Hours Tour."

The 57-date "The After Hours Tour" kicks off June in Vancouver, British Columbia. After crisscrossing North America, The Weeknd will take his performance to Europe beginning October 11 in London's O2 Arena.

unnamed

R&B songstress Sabrina Claudio and rapper/singer Don Toliver will join Abel for the North American trek. For the European shows, the XO leader is bringing along Claudio and Hip Hop duo 88Glam.

For all North American dates, each ticket purchased online comes with one CD of After Hours. Album/merchandise bundles are also available at shop.theweeknd.com. All purchases of the album or album bundles via the United Kingdom webstore give priority access to pre-sale tickets for the upcoming UK and EU tour stops. 

After Hours will include the singles "Heartless," "Blinding Lights," and the title track.
"Heartless" reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in December. Plus, The Weeknd is scheduled to hit the stage on Saturday Night Live on March 7. 

