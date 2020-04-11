The Weeknd Backs Down From Usher Beef And Blames Press

The Weeknd has backed down from Usher and labeled the Atlanta crooner a King of R&B.

(AllHipHop News) The Weeknd has blamed the press for taking comments he made about Usher’s Climax track “out of context,” insisting he meant no disrespect to the R & B “King.”

The "Can’t Feel My Face" singer recently hit headlines after noting how his alternative R & B style appeared to have influenced the sound of Usher’s 2012 single, which was produced by Diplo.

“I heard 'Climax,' that Usher song, and was like, ‘Holy f##k, that’s a Weeknd song,'” he told Variety. “It was very flattering, and I knew I was doing something right, but I also got angry. But the older I got, I realized it’s a good thing.”

The remarks caused a stir online as fans and critics began weighing in, with some suggesting The Weeknd was putting Usher on blast, leading Diplo to confirm that the Canadian star was right, as he had drawn inspiration for the beat from his older tunes.

“The production on 'Climax' lends itself to 'House of Balloons' era @theweeknd,” the DJ and producer told his Twitter followers.

“when I heard those early records they blew my mind – soulful in their silences, and a spacey iconic voice that felt uniquely internet. the idea of R & B having dark edges was what I wanted to bring to @usher…”

As news of an apparent feud between the two singers began to circulate, The Weeknd took to social media to set the record straight on his Variety chat, making it clear he wasn’t taking a shot at Usher.

Reposting Diplo’s tweet on his own page, The Weeknd wrote, “Of course media blows things out of proportion and takes things out of context.

“Usher is a King and always an inspiration so it was flattering to hear what him and Diplo did on climax”.

Usher has yet to directly address the controversy, although he sent some shade to "someone."