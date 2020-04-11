AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

The Weeknd Backs Down From Usher Beef And Blames Press

AllHipHop Staff

The Weeknd has backed down from Usher and labeled the Atlanta crooner a King of R&B.

(AllHipHop News) The Weeknd has blamed the press for taking comments he made about Usher’s Climax track “out of context,” insisting he meant no disrespect to the R&B “King.”

The "Can’t Feel My Face" singer recently hit headlines after noting how his alternative R&B style appeared to have influenced the sound of Usher’s 2012 single, which was produced by Diplo.

“I heard 'Climax,' that Usher song, and was like, ‘Holy f##k, that’s a Weeknd song,'” he told Variety. “It was very flattering, and I knew I was doing something right, but I also got angry. But the older I got, I realized it’s a good thing.”

The remarks caused a stir online as fans and critics began weighing in, with some suggesting The Weeknd was putting Usher on blast, leading Diplo to confirm that the Canadian star was right, as he had drawn inspiration for the beat from his older tunes.

“The production on 'Climax' lends itself to 'House of Balloons' era @theweeknd,” the DJ and producer told his Twitter followers.

“when I heard those early records they blew my mind – soulful in their silences, and a spacey iconic voice that felt uniquely internet. the idea of R&B having dark edges was what I wanted to bring to @usher…”

As news of an apparent feud between the two singers began to circulate, The Weeknd took to social media to set the record straight on his Variety chat, making it clear he wasn’t taking a shot at Usher.

Reposting Diplo’s tweet on his own page, The Weeknd wrote, “Of course media blows things out of proportion and takes things out of context.

“Usher is a King and always an inspiration so it was flattering to hear what him and Diplo did on climax”.

Usher has yet to directly address the controversy, although he sent some shade to "someone."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kodak Black Says He Needs A Knife To Protect Himself From Inmates In Prison

Kodak Black had some words for prison officials at Big Sandy Prison, the high-security prison housing the rap star, who is imprisoned for lying on an application to buy guns.

Mike Winslow

by

MattBane

Young Chop Arrested For Trying To "Find" 21 Savage

Young Chop's erratic behavior landed him in jail.

AllHipHop Staff

by

PointGuard_QB

Lee Daniels Comments On "Beef" With Jussie Smollett Over R. Kelly

Rumors are floating around Hollywood that Jussie Smollett was on the outs long before his alleged 2019 "Subway assault," but no one would have ever suspected that R. Kelly was behind it.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Dr. Death

Coronavirus Can't Stop Babyface From Battling Teddy Riley

Thankfully, Babyface has recovered from a scary bought with the coronavirus. Not only is he better, but he's also ready to take on Teddy Riley in an epic beat battle.

AllHipHop Staff

Kanye West Cancels Easter Extravaganza With Joel Osteen

Kanye West was concerned with the safety of his Sunday Service choir, so he canceled his Easter concert with pastor Joel Osteen.

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B Furious At Her Fans Who Didn't Support Bernie Sanders

Cardi B was extremely upset at her fanbase for not supporting Bernie Sanders, who recently dropped out of the race for the White House.

AllHipHop Staff

RZA And DJ Premier To Go Head-To-Head In Battle Of The Beats

The Wu-Tang Clan's Abbot and the soul of Gang Starr are next up to battle this weekend in Timbaland and Swizz Beatz' producer series.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Ason

Rihanna Helps Out Her Dad, Who Has Been Stricken With Coronavirus

Rihanna is doing her best to support her father, who is critically ill with the coronavirus.

AllHipHop Staff

Watch Diddy’s “Black America & Coronavirus” Town Hall With Killer Mike, Big Sean, AOC & More

CNN's Van Jones helped lead the discussion covering the current COVID-19 crisis.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

illseed

Just Blaze And Samantha Ronson Link Up For Epic Live-Streamed DJ Sets For COVID-19 Victims

Record promotion pool Beatsource will present an open-format Hip-Hop program featuring some of the most innovative DJs in the culture to help raise funds for those affected by COVID-19.

Kershaw St. Jawnson