The Weeknd Dedicates Smash Album "After Hours" To Healthcare Workers

Kershaw St. Jawnson

The Weeknd's new project "After Hours" dominates international charts and proves his durability as the industry's 'Starboy!'

(AllHipHop News) The Weeknd is one of those artists that you can’t wait to hear what they are about to release.

Thoughtful. Soulful. Timely. Sonically different. He brings to the table for public consumption, music that transcends class, race, and nationality. But can it transcend an international pandemic like that of the COVID-19?

Apparently yes.

The Weeknd dropped his fourth studio album, After Hours, amidst all of the self-quarantining and social distancing that the world has been asked to do and is already on his way to being RIAA certified as gold.

When asked how he feels about the success of the project, the artist offers:

“When I started making this album, I never imagined it would be released as we face a worldwide pandemic. I always felt that music helped me in hard times, and I hope that this body of work can do the same for others. It’s been amazing to see the real heroes shine in our world right now, the healthcare workers, the grocery store clerks, and staff, delivery people, first responders – everyone putting their lives on the line to help others. This album is for them and any small joy or relief it can bring.”

After Hours has been received with unheralded acclaim from both critics and fans and has already acquired over 2 billion global streams and almost 2 million in global consumption.

While the album debuted at the #1 spot, the LP’s lead single, “Blinding Lights” also snagged that the highest honor on Billboard Hot 100.

This is kinda what the Canadian singer is used to.

After Hours marks his 5th album to make it to the top of the chart. While that’s not a record, many artists have had five #1s, he does topple a historic record that he set in 2016.

The Weeknd's new project has become the #1 R&B streaming record of all times, beating out his Starboy album.

Yes, the world is under enormous stress dealing with the coronavirus, but his music is an escape for many all over the globe.

According to the label, After Hours has debuted #1 in the following countries: Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, Ireland, Sweden, Norway, Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, and New Zealand.

Republic also reports that the album debuted at #1 on Apple Music in over 85 countries and dominated the global Spotify Chart, capturing 7 of the Top 10.

News

