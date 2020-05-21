The Weeknd & Doja Cat Connect For "In Your Eyes" Remix

Listen to the new collab by the Toronto singer-songwriter and the Los Angeles singer-rapper.

(AllHipHop News) Earlier this week, Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye and Amalaratna "Doja Cat" Dlamini teased that they had a new collaboration on the way. The "In Your Eyes (Remix)" did arrive overnight.

Doja Cat added new vocals to the track from The Weeknd's After Hours studio album. The record was produced by Max Martin, Oscar Holten, and Tesfaye.

"In Your Eyes (Remix)" comes a few weeks after Doja recruited Nicki Minaj for a remix to her song "Say So." The Doja/Nicki version of "Say So" hit #1 on the Hot 100 chart for one week so far.

The Weeknd has scored two of his five career Number Ones with singles off After Hours. "Heartless" spent one week at #1 in 2019. "Blinding Lights" stayed atop the Hot 100 rankings for four nonconsecutive weeks in 2020.