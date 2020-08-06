The Weeknd Hints At Upcoming Song With Juice WRLD

The Weeknd as fans going crazy, after he alluded to a new record with the late rapper Juice WRLD.

(AllHipHop News) The Weeknd has taken to social media to hint that a new collaboration with the late rapper Juice WRLD is on the way.

The R & B superstar tweeted, "XO + 999 Thursday Night" with "XO" representing himself and "999" a moniker the late rapper used extensively as part of his brand.

Fans on Twitter also played detective and discovered an old tweet of Juice WRLD's from late last year, where he theorized that a collaboration between him and The Weeknd would be successful.

"Me and The Weeknd would make a diamond record..." the old tweet, from September 2019 reads.

Juice WRLD, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, died at age 21, following a seizure on a private jet from Los Angeles to Chicago, Illinois last December.

An autopsy found toxic levels of oxycodone and codeine present in his system.

His first posthumous album, Legends Never Die, went to number one in the U.K. and U.S. last month - becoming the most successful posthumous album in two decades in America.