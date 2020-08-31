AllHipHop
The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat & More Win 2020 MTV VMA Awards

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

There were calls for justice for Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake during the broadcast.

(AllHipHop News) The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards were presented on Sunday evening. Several notable Hip Hop and R&B stars were named winners at the televised ceremony. 

The Weeknd won the biggest prize of the night. His visuals for "Blinding Lights" was awarded the honor of Video Of The Year. He also won Best R&B for "Blinding Lights."

During his acceptance speech, The Weeknd said, "It's hard to celebrate, so I'm just going to say justice for Jacob Blake and justice for Breonna Taylor." The Canadian superstar was referring to two of the African Americans that have been killed by police officers this year. Neither Taylor nor Blake's killers have been arrested or charged with a crime.

Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" won Best Hip Hop. Machine Gun Kelly's  “Bloody Valentine” won Best Alternative. H.E.R.'s “I Can’t Breathe” won Video For Good. Doja Cat won PUSH Best New Artist.

Other victors at last night's VMAs include Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, BTS, Maluma, J Balvin, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, and more. To see the full list of winners for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards visit mtv.com.

