The Weeknd Releases 'After Hours (Deluxe)'  Album Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

The XO leader is set to drop another music video from the LP.

(AllHipHop News) Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye dropped his fourth studio album, After Hours, on March 20. He is now offering his fans more mixed and mastered music with a deluxe version of the LP.

The Weeknd's After Hours (Deluxe) contains four remixes and the live version of "Scared To Live" from his Saturday Night Live performance. Philadelphia rap star Lil Uzi Vert shows up on "Heartless (Vaporwave Remix)."

After Hours was already on pace to move over 400,000 first-week units. Industry forecasters believe the Canadian singer-songwriter has the chance to surpass BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 (422,000 units) for the biggest first-week sales of 2020.

The Weeknd also teased the premiere of a music video for "In Your Eyes" off After Hours. The visuals are scheduled to go live on March 23 at 12 pm ET/9 am PT. His YouTube page already hosts the MV for "Heartless" and "Blinding Lights."