AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

The Weeknd Releases 'After Hours (Deluxe)'  Album Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The XO leader is set to drop another music video from the LP.

(AllHipHop News) Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye dropped his fourth studio album, After Hours, on March 20. He is now offering his fans more mixed and mastered music with a deluxe version of the LP.

The Weeknd's After Hours (Deluxe) contains four remixes and the live version of "Scared To Live" from his Saturday Night Live performance. Philadelphia rap star Lil Uzi Vert shows up on "Heartless (Vaporwave Remix)."

After Hours was already on pace to move over 400,000 first-week units. Industry forecasters believe the Canadian singer-songwriter has the chance to surpass BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 (422,000 units) for the biggest first-week sales of 2020.

The Weeknd also teased the premiere of a music video for "In Your Eyes" off After Hours. The visuals are scheduled to go live on March 23 at 12 pm ET/9 am PT. His YouTube page already hosts the MV for "Heartless" and "Blinding Lights."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Says Bogus Signature On Contract With Danish Rapper

Tekashi 6ix9ine admitted he took so money from a Danish rapper, but the contract has some big problems, so says his lawyer.

GrouchyGreg

Rihanna Donates $5 Million to Coronavirus Response Efforts

Rihanna gives millions to relief efforts, amid COVID-19.

AllHipHop Staff

Gmac Cash’s “Coronavirus” Song Goes Viral

Detroit rapper Gmac Cash has dropped a light-hearted, yet informative song about COVID-19.

Fatima Barrie

EXCLUSIVE: Woman After Game's "Born To Rap" Profits To Satisfy $7 Million Judgment

Game could lose all of the proceeds from his latest album "Born To Rap" to a woman who is trying to get $7 million out of the Compton legend!

Nolan Strong

by

important _info

Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Eternal Atake’ Spends A Second Week At No. 1

Don Toliver debuts in the Top 10.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine May Have Coronavirus, Wants Out Of Prison

Tekashi 6ix9ine fears he may have the coronavirus, so he's asking a judge to let him out of prison early to serve out his prison sentence at home.

GrouchyGreg

Childish Gambino Officially Releases New Album "3.15.20"

Donald Glover releases new Childish Gambino album on streaming services.

Fatima Barrie

Wyclef Sends Blessings To Late Kenny Rogers

Wyclef sends his blessings to Kenny Rogers and dedicates a performance to him.

Fatima Barrie

Karrueche Calls Out People Calling Coronavirus The "Chinese Virus"

Donald Trump continues to use the phrase in press conferences and on Twitter.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Mellowmel

Ludacris Donates $200,000 To The Bahamas To Help Fight Coronavirus

Ludacris donates a hefty amount of money, and masks to the Bahamas to help with COVID-19.

AllHipHop Staff